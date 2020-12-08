JETS hockey training opens in Centerville

Maplewood native Jimmy Jensen, who played college and professional hockey, has opened a hockey training center on Main Street in Centerville called JETS Machine Shop.
His company, JETS LLC, Jensen explained, was named after his men’s hockey league nickname “Jimmy the Jet,” and is an acronym for Jensen’s Elite Training Services. His slogan is, “We build hockey machines.”
“I bring a long and entertaining lifetime of experiences in the game,” Jensen said, “that I plan on spending the rest of my life sharing with the players who love the game as much as I do.”
The former Hill-Murray player offers private sessions with a one-hour practice plan based on each player’s skill level and goals. The first session is free.
Sessions can last up to three hours, Jensen said. Players are encouraged to stay and shoot 100 pucks, then move to workout rooms for strength and power building plyometrics; quick feet drills; hand-eye coordination exercises; and work on body weight, core and balance.
Local teams may train in small, socially distant groups.
Off-season muscle-building and in-season injury prevention workout plans are offered. Games such as air hockey and bubble hockey are available. There’s a players’ lounge with NHL Network and NHL video games.
Jensen is available as a “guest coach” to attend teams’ practices and to develop a “custom practice plan” to address a team’s potential breakdowns.
At Hill-Murray, Jensen played in the 1990 state tournament as a sophomore. He left to play juniors his senior year. In college, he played for Ferris State, Minnesota-Duluth and Wisconsin-River Falls. He played minor league pro hockey for five years in Texas, Minnesota, Utah, Louisiana, Tennessee and New Jersey. He was assistant coach at Concordia University in Wisconsin and head coach in Junior A with Rum River (Wisconsin).
Jensen stated that he enjoys staying in “game-ready hockey condition” by training players, and looks forward to having his four children there along with teammates in the Centennial program.
