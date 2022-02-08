Members of the public driving around town might — or might not — see the construction activity that they have heard so much about. Even though we are in the middle of winter, activity is going on behind the scenes.
Centerville City Engineer Mark Statz recently presented an up-to-the-minute status report of the construction projects around town. They are listed below.
• Construction on the Centerville Elementary School expansion continues to be on schedule.
• The developer of Old Mill Estates 1st and 2nd Additions has requested a letter of credit reduction. The city is also negotiating with a homeowner near the cul-de-sac on Old Mill Court to explore alternative routes for the trail connection beside his residence. The city will continue to hold security for the completion of the trail until this process plays out and the trail link is completed.
• As to work on the Centerville Storage site (20th Avenue Mini Storage), the city is awaiting word from the owner on the expected opening date.
• Most of the Bay View Villas project (at the former Waterworks site) is now complete. Some lakeshore plantings and final landscaping items remain to be completed. Mailboxes are now installed, and the pond has been dredged to final grade.
• Contractors for the Atlas Villas Memory Care Project at 1825 Main St. are experiencing delays due to material shortages, but anticipate being open by April 1.
• Infrastructure work on the Rehbein Commercial project is now mostly complete; the sewer, water and stormwater pipes have been installed. The contractor is working through punch list items and will complete the trail and sidewalks next year.
• The owner of Kwik Trip has communicated that construction on the facility could begin by mid-summer.
• The Norbella Senior Living project has now broken ground. Contractors are installing utilities and excavating for the foundation and parking lot. Work will continue within the building throughout the winter.
• The Peterson Shores developer has signed necessary agreements and is authorized to file for the plat.
• Work on the Fairview Street extension in the Rehbein Industrial project has been completed up through the gravel base of the road, including sewer, water and stormwater utilities. Curb and paving will follow in the spring.
• Once agreements are finalized, the Sutton Transport site has been graded and is ready for construction.
• A permit for 2050/2070 Main Street has been issued for roofing of the building in preparation for the tenant. A rezoning and conditional use permit (CUP) were approved, pending the sale of the property to a building material supply center. The user would largely sell to builders and contractors, but will have a public showroom and sales counter. If the sale goes through, the city would expect to see a site plan review application soon.
• A public hearing will be held Feb. 1 to review an application for a CUP to operate a “Maxi Storage” facility on one of the small lots on the south side of Fairview Street. The proposed development would consist of two buildings, each with eight for-lease units that would include a large overhead door and enough space to house equipment for small contractors working in the trades.
“(The city has) lots of great development action,” Statz said at the end of his report.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.