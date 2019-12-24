CIRCLE PINES — Quad area residents now have a glimmer of hope that a family restaurant will reopen in the former Matthew’s Family Restaurant location.
Matthew’s Family Restaurant abruptly closed its doors back in October after 23 years in business. Since then, there has been a sign “re-opening soon” posted on the door, causing residents to have many questions. When is “soon?” Will the business have new owners? Will it still be called Matthew’s Family Restaurant or a new business altogether?
A post circulating on the Nextdoor app claimed that a business called Creamery Crossing will open to customers as early as February. Eatery Creamery Crossing currently operates a location in Isanti and has been in business for over 35 years.
According to its website, Creamery Crossing currently serves breakfast and lunch Sunday through Wednesday and breakfast, lunch and dinner Thursday through Saturday. The breakfast menu features 10 types of omelets; breakfast favorites such as country-fried steak, biscuits and gravy and corned beef and hash; pancakes, Belgian waffles, French toast and more. The lunch and dinner menu features a variety of salads, soups, chili, burgers, sandwiches and more. It is unclear if the business would keep the same hours and menu for the Circle Pines location.
The Quad Community Press reached out to Creamery Crossing, but the business was hesitant to provide details as it is still in the process of working out a lease agreement. “We are excited that the community is excited. We do not have a lease yet, so we are just asking everyone to be patient for a week or two while we move forward with more definite plans,” said a representative for the business.
Bill Stickels, editor of the Isanti-Chicago County Star, was less reticent to offer particulars. “They have darn good food. Their portions are huge, and they have decent pricing,” he said.
Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay said, “I’ve heard that the available space where Matthew’s Restaurant used to be located is getting interest from restaurateurs, and that’s great news for Circle Pines and the surrounding area. I know the entire Centennial area would support a new restaurant in that location and I would love to be the first in line at a grand opening.”
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.