For over a year now, the boardwalk near Rice Creek Elementary School on the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes trail has been closed down due to safety concerns. Anoka County Parks staff are hopeful that the boardwalk will once again be ready for use next month.
Andy Soltvedt, Anoka County parks assistant director, says around this time last year, park keepers were doing their routine inspections of decking on boardwalks and bridges throughout the county when they noticed failure in some of the deck boards. “It was more than what should have been happening at the time,” Soltvedt explained.
A bridge inspector took a look at things and found subsurface rot in some of the deck boards. “On top, most of the boards looked okay, but once you got into guts of all of them, we were finding rot within the core of those boards,” Soltvedt said. “As a result, we closed the bridge out of concern for public safety, not knowing what the integrity of those boards would be.”
An engineer subsequently evaluated the boardwalk and recommended all the boards of the decking, approximately 1,100 feet, be replaced.
Soltvedt said the county was hopeful that it could complete the project over the winter months, but winter had other plans in store. “Due to the record snowfalls that we had over the course of the winter, our park keepers were stuck in plow trucks all winter long and really didn’t have time for a whole lot else,” he said.
This spring, the county got a contractor lined up, RAK Construction Inc., and the work began in July. While the boardwalk has been closed, a detour has been posted for pedestrians and bicyclists but Soltvedt says that unfortunately, not everyone is abiding by that.
“We are still seeing a lot of foot traffic of people going by the closure signs. Not only is it dangerous for people to take, but it impedes the work that is being done out there,” he said. “Still use the trail, but follow those detours. It is a little bit out of the way, but it still allows you to use that trail.”
Crews are working as fast as they can, Soltvedt added.
“We know that it is a nice route for people to take. It is a great corridor for us to get reopened. We know people want to use it, and we want people to use it,” he said.
The project should be complete mid-to-late September. Once the boardwalk reopens, the county will still need to complete some cosmetic improvements, like hand railings.
