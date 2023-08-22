For over a year now, the boardwalk near Rice Creek Elementary School on the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes trail has been closed down due to safety concerns. Anoka County Parks staff are hopeful that the boardwalk will once again be ready for use next month. 

Andy Soltvedt, Anoka County parks assistant director, says around this time last year, park keepers were doing their routine inspections of decking on boardwalks and bridges throughout the county when they noticed failure in some of the deck boards. “It was more than what should have been happening at the time,” Soltvedt explained. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.