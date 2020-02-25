The ice fishing season is coming to a close, which means if you currently have an ice house on a Minnesota lake, it’s almost time to remove it.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers to make plans to remove their shelters from state lakes and waterways. Shelters must be removed from inland waters in the southern two-thirds of Minnesota by midnight on March 2 and from inland waters in the northern one-third by midnight on March 16.
Ice fishing shelters cannot be left unattended on the ice past these removal dates. Afterward, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only if occupied or attended.
According to the DNR, if shelters are not removed, owners will be prosecuted. Conservation officers may confiscate, remove or destroy any ice shelter and its contents if left on the ice after the deadline. Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited.
The DNR is also reminding anglers removing ice houses to take their trash with them, as litter left behind can negatively impact water quality once the ice melts.
“People need to clean up after themselves when they head home. The only thing they should leave is an imprint in the snow or ice,” Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division, said in a statement. “The majority of people do things right, but unfortunately there’s a subset of people who leave a mess on the ice and count on someone else to clean up after them.”
Cigarette butts, blocking material, propane canisters and fish carcasses are among the items most commonly left behind, along with cans, bottles and bags—sometimes filled with human waste. Once the ice melts, it all lands in the water.
Conservation officers can sometimes anticipate trouble spots, as they spend the winter monitoring lakes, and they also rely on complaints from other ice fishers. Those caught leaving trash behind will receive litter citations.
“Leaving trash on the ice isn’t a mistake or an oversight—the people who litter make a conscious decision to do it,” Smith said. “They take advantage of the fact that the majority of people care about our lakes and will clean up trash, even if it isn’t theirs.”
