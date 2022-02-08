Ice fishing contest: Volunteer event continues to grow

The Centerville Lions Club is back with its 39th annual Centerville Ice Fishing Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Terry Sweeney of the Centerville Lions Club is happy to announce that excitement is running high for this year’s contest, which is operating without the COVID-19 restrictions of last year.
Sweeney expects a big turnout, since past years have brought more than 500 people from all over the metro. Volunteers will drill about 1,000 holes, which will be sold for $10 apiece at the family-friendly event.
Winners of the contest will receive a variety of prizes from local businesses. They include gift cards, a fish house, an auger, a clam seat and plenty of kids’ toys.
A kid-friendly favorite that will be making a reappearance this year is the hayride on ice, which, according to Sweeney, originated a couple of years ago when the Lions Club had to shuttle folks onto the ice because it wasn’t thick enough for cars. Now Sweeney’s utility trailer has been converted to a winter-friendly hayride.
Another draw for the contest is the homemade food.
“It’s an amazing contest, which is, of course, all about ice fishing, but over the years the food has become a big part of it too,” said Sweeney.
The contest boasts homemade chili courtesy of Sweeney and his neighbors as well as the Midwest favorite, booya, a vegetable-laden soup with chicken and beef that has remained a fan favorite over the years.
Hot dogs and beer served via four-wheeler, local Bloody Mary mixers and Girl Scout cookies will top off the food portion of the event.
All proceeds will go directly to the Centerville Lions Club, which will be used to support the Centerville parks and recreation and other projects like providing meals for families in need during the holidays.
“It’s all put on by our volunteers, and it’s good to see how it has grown over the years,” said Sweeney.
