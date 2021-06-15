LINO LAKES — The City Council now has a much clearer picture of what it will take to get the former YMCA facility up and running again and what that may look like in the future.
The city was notified last summer that the Y would not reopen its fitness and well-being center, located next to the city Civic Center. Back in December, the council authorized Isaac Sports Group (ISG) to prepare a feasibility study to evaluate options for future operation of the facility. The city assumed ownership of the property March 1.
ISG President Stu Isaac and Project Leader Duane Proell presented the preliminary findings of the study back in March and returned again last week to a council work session. Isaac touched on some of the highlights of the 73-page report.
“It became evident very early on that the critical component was we had to consider this not just a rec center, but the Lino Lakes Recreation & Community Center, a community hub,” Isaac said. “We wanted to look at how we could significantly enhance the community activities at the center that really weren’t a part of what the Y was doing and make it relevant to all constituents in Lino Lakes (and surrounding areas).”
Key opportunities
The study identified that senior programming could be expanded. Other opportunities for program expansion would be fitness, aquatics and special needs/adaptive physical education. “To be honest, the Y programming was a little stale,” Isaac said. “I don’t think they had a lot of innovation in terms of new aquatic programming, new fitness programming, and that is why we have seen some of the membership move to different Ys and private fitness providers in the community.”
Another major opportunity, Isaac said, would be to explore possible partnerships, including programming partnerships with a fitness provider and with Centennial Community Education for aquatic programming.
One of the main concerns ISG heard dealt with the membership model. In addition to discount options for residents, seniors and military members, options were also explored for fitness-only memberships, family and couple memberships, and multiuse/drop-in passes.
The study modeled three different scenarios for costs — what membership costs would look like if the city charged 75%, 60% or 50% of the price the Y charged. “We felt that 60% was really the sweet spot. It’s right in line with comparable community rec centers around the area, and it is enough of a drop that it would really spur membership,” Isaac explained.
Management options
The study also evaluated management options, including outsourced, city-managed or a hybrid model. Isaac explained that the totally outsourced model was quickly ruled out because it likely wouldn’t match up with the city’s desire to offer affordable memberships and resident discounts.
In the hybrid model, the city would manage facility operations, maintenance, cleaning, membership and back-office financial operations. Some programs would be provided by the city, while others would be provided by partners. Advantages of this model is that it would likely require less time to get up and running and could reduce start-up costs, Isaac said. Several staff are already in place, and program providers already have an established user base.
However, the use of multiple program providers would require a strong management organization.
In the city-managed option, the city would provide all management, staff and programming. The city would be responsible for facility and programming costs but would retain all revenue. Some the pluses would be that this option ensures control of membership, program fees and all other elements of the center. Disadvantages would include the need for broad expansion of city employees and possible higher opening costs. There would also be a greater risk for the city if the facility doesn’t meet financial goals and projections.
Costs and future options
Initially, ISG projected that the city would need more than $631,000 to open the facility. That has now been lowered to $516,000. Isaac explained that they were able to fine-tune the management team, switch to some leased equipment, and pass along some of the cleaning expenses to the state (the center is a current vaccination site).
In year three of operations, the city-managed option would have an approximate total operating cost of $2.4 million (staff costs make up 71%) compared to the hybrid option cost of about $1.9 million (staff costs make up 66%).
The report also details options for the future. One option would be to create an outdoor sport center, which could include an expanded playground, fitness course, ropes course, trail link to area parks and a dog park.
Another possibility would be an indoor court complex, which could include basketball courts (could be used for volleyball and pickleball), amenities for training and tournaments, an indoor walking/running track and a climbing wall. In addition, the city could also consider adding additional meeting space.
Council feedback and questions
Mayor Rob Rafferty wanted to know whether ISG considered whether the city should sell the building. Isaac said the option was not considered, as the consulting firm is not a local real-estate expert. He noted that the city could get the facility up and running must more efficiently now than if it decided to sell the building now and build a community center later.
Council Member Christopher Lyden said the hybrid model was attractive to him as well as the 60% option for membership costs. Council Member Michael Ruhland said he was also leaning toward the hybrid model, but asked the consultants what they thought.
“In your case, with all the stuff you have got going on, the hybrid model makes all the sense in the world to me. I know from past experience (that) to start a city-managed program from scratch, that is going to be very difficult. You are going to need a lot of very talented people to make that work,” Proell said. “I really like the hybrid model because you have some very viable partners that are very interested in doing this kind of partnership.” He added that the hybrid model carries the least amount of risk to the city.
Isaac agreed. “You have some neat circumstances that we don’t see in a lot of cities. You have realistic partners that are willing to do the things we are talking about. It is not us making up a hypothetical situation … Hybrid isn’t right for everyone, but you have what I would call a ‘perfect storm’ in terms of partnerships available.”
Community Development Director Michael Grochala told the council, “I think we have turned over every leaf of this in the last six months. Stu and Duane have been pretty thorough. They went back and tweaked things, modified things, added things to see which options might be effective. What’s on the table are some viable options if you wish to proceed.”
The council is scheduled to accept the report at its June 28 meeting. At that time, there will also be an opportunity for public comment.
