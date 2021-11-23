How to shop Black Friday sales

Black Friday, traditionally the single busiest shopping day of the year, arrives a little earlier this year. Many stores are already advertising Black Friday prices. Instead of setting an alarm to brave crowds for deeply discounted items, dedicated shoppers are expected to look for deals online, similar to last year — that is, if they haven't already finished their holiday shopping.
Changes brought about by shipping delays, the ongoing pandemic, hiring challenges and microchip shortages are impacting how people will shop. Retail experts are predicting higher-than-normal crowds in the stores and increased percentages in spending on gifts, decorations and other holiday-related items.
If you do decide to shop in person on Black Friday, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers these tips to make your shopping experience productive (and maybe even enjoyable):
•Stay safe. Follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to stay healthy and safe while in the store.
•Make the most of Black Friday deals. Start with a list of items and use sale flyers and promotions to determine which store has the best price. Set a budget and stick with it before heading out.
•Read the fine print. Some retailers may offer an additional percentage off the purchase, but could exclude certain deals or items such as “door busters.” Watch for companies boasting a high percentage off; the item may be “75% off,” but the original price could be inflated. Carefully check the price tags, terms and conditions. Research online using a secure Wi-Fi connection to see if competitors have the item at a better price.
•Plan out the excursion. Sometimes it's not necessary to wait to see what deals will be offered on Black Friday. Retailers often will release Black Friday flyers weeks ahead of time so consumers can plan out their shopping spree. Make a map of the stores to visit and what items are at which store. Some retailors only honor sale ads during a certain time frame, or on certain days, and could limit the amount of deeply discounted items available for purchase.
•Sign up for email alerts. Many stores release their best Black Friday deals and exclusive coupons to people who have subscribed to their emails. Sign up ahead of the holiday season, and then unsubscribe afterward if needed.
•Do your research. Read product reviews on extremely discounted items. It could be a cheaper model or brand advertised, and not what was expected. Check business profiles of the stores and read what other customers have experienced.
•Know the return policy and warranty information. Pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs and warranties to the person who will use the item. Gift receipts are an easy way for recipients to return or exchange a gift if it’s not just right, but make sure the item is able to be returned before purchasing.
— Contributed by the BBB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.