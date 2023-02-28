In a culture that’s always on the go, it can be difficult to make time to focus on nutrition. Occasional indulgent choices sometimes become consistent bad habits, but once in a while, it helps to reevaluate and make an intentional effort to choose healthier food. 

National Nutrition Month, which takes place in March, was created in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to encourage the public to make informed food choices and develop healthy lifestyle habits. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.