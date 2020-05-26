Home sales ‘relatively healthy’ considering change in market

How are home sales going locally during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The Quad Community Press asked one recent seller, Matthew Ribar, who sold his Centerville home to move into a larger home in Wyoming Township. We also asked a veteran Realtor for statistics on home sales in Lino Lakes, Circle Pines, Lexington and Centerville.
Ribar described a successful process undertaken with the guidance of his agent, Dane Everett of Counselor Realty.
Everett first stressed the importance of safety for Ribar, his wife Erin and their three kids, along with would-be buyers going through the house. Everett made sure only one group at a time toured the house, limited the groups to buyers and agents, and wrote out specific instructions for the agents to use in following proper guidelines for the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) as specified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including gloves, masks, disinfectants
and sanitizers.
Ribar noted that his family had already moved into their new home before putting this one on the market, so they had plenty of time to get the house ready.
Counselor Realty marketed the house by advertising it as a “coming soon” property on the multiple listing service (MLS) and most of the popular home-search apps a couple of days before the listing “to create more awareness and buzz in the marketplace.” Buyers, Ribar noted, were able to see “beautiful pictures of my home,” provided by Everett, and view the home’s criteria before deciding to have a look in person.
“We started to see requests from real estate agents flood our email inbox before our home even became active on the market on Friday, May 1,” Ribar said. Within 24 hours of putting it on the market, they were receiving offers. By Sunday morning, the family had 23 showings.
“With our home being priced perfectly, and with the high demand for homes in the price range of our house,” Ribar said, “Dane was able to drive the multiple offer scenario in our favor.”
They were able to accept an offer well above their listing price at terms that worked the best for them.
“We ultimately went with the first family to tour the home, and they were also our first offer,” he said. “It was very competitive.”
They have completed the inspection process, he said, and are looking forward to closing the first week of June.
The Quad Community Press checked with veteran Realtor Travis Peltier of Edina Realty for statistics on local home sales. Citing NorthstarMLS figures, he noted the following:
For Lino Lakes, new listings are up by 3.2% compared to last year, closed sales are down by 11.8% and original list price received is 99%.
For Circle Pines, new listings are up by 15%, closed sales are up by 18.7%, and original list price received is 99%.
In Lexington, new listings are down by 32% for the last 12 months, closed sales are down by 19% and list price received is 99.4% compared to last year.
In Centerville, new listings are up by 32.9%, closed sales are up by 16% and list price received is 98% compared to last year.
“What we are seeing in all those figures is sales are relatively healthy considering that our market changed overnight due to COVID-19,” Peltier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.