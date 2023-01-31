CIRCLE PINES — When an emergency call comes in, someone has to respond—but an elevated number of nonemergency medical calls has put a strain on local fire departments in the last year. And these calls aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

Due to the unusually high volume of calls, the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department (SBM), and with it the Centennial Fire Department, is expected to go over budget this year. Circle Pines City Administrator Patrick Antonen estimated this might be a $10,000-$15,000 cost from reserve funds. The budget for medical calls was set at $17,000 for 2022, but the department spent $27,000. 

