Many people are finding themselves more socially isolated than ever. Under the governor’s stay-at-home order, technology and — of course — social media are helping us stay in touch.
Centennial High School senior Tiffany Nguyen started the Instagram account “Centennial2020seniors” on April 13 as another way to help her class members stay connected with one another during distance learning.
“I got the idea after seeing other schools do this and thought it was such a cool idea, considering we are spending our senior year quarantined,” she said. “I thought this was such a neat idea to show what plans seniors have for post-high school. I think the Class of 2020 needed this because we are feeling down about not having the ability to have the absolute best 'normal' senior year experience.”
Centennial seniors direct-message the Instagram account and provide their name, a photo and information about their college/future plans. As of press deadline, the account had 421 followers and 179 posts.
Nguyen said she tries to be very active on the account. “I enjoy seeing everyone's future plans after high school,” she explained.
Senior Ellie Breunig said, “It helped me achieve closure by sharing my plans post-high school and seeing where my peers are heading in their future.”
Senior Grace Parsons noted that she thought it would be fun to see what everyone was going to do after high school. “I wanted to share my plans as well.”
Nguyen's future plans can also be found on the page. She will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and major in chemistry/pre-pharmacy.
