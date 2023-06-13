Every year, it is a tradition of the Quad Community Press to feature the student speeches from Centennial High School’s commencement ceremony. This year’s speeches were given by graduating seniors Nicole Kammer, Ismail Elmi, Naasifaayee Bula and Trevor Frederickson.
Nicole Kammer
Good afternoon fellow graduates, as we sit here today, preparing for the next chapter of our adventure, it is hard not to reflect on the experiences that have shaped me into the person I am today. Looking back, it's amazing to see how the seemingly trivial lessons we learned when we were young, impact us now.
One of the very first things we all learned was how to play nice with others. How we need to play nice together; clean up, clean up, everybody do your share; and that hitting is bad. The crazy thing is that we still are learning the same thing. We have to interact with so many people daily and work together with them. One of the hardest things for me when I was younger was learning how to stop talking. Many of my report cards are filled with “Nicole is a delight to have in class, but she needs to work on keeping her words to herself.” As I got older, though, I got better at listening to others. It has been one of the best lessons I have learned. Being able to listen to my friends and peers has allowed me to build strong relationships and connections.
Many of us have that childhood show that has given us so many fond memories. For me, that was “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” One of the most impactful lessons I learned from Mr. Rogers was the value of your emotions. He consistently normalized feeling many different emotions that can be confusing for kids. I have taken his words to heart a lot more as I have grown older. “Being emotional” is often perceived as a weakness in society now, and I have been told many times throughout my life, both as a child and now, that I am “too emotional.” I have begun to learn, though, that when you suppress your emotions, it can cause a lot more harm than good. Graduating is a scary thing. We are all moving onto our journeys, and through that, we will lose some really amazing friends, but we will also gain more amazing friends. I want all of you to keep in mind, through all of this, that whatever your feelings are, sadness, excitement, nervousness, or multiple at the same time, they are valid. You have every right to feel however you feel. And your friends and family have the right to feel how they feel, too.
Overall, even though it was long ago, all of those early life lessons are just as relevant today. Working with others and being successful requires you to be respectful to others. Going on this journey of life after Centennial, we all have to learn who we are and what makes us, us. I have full confidence that all of us will succeed with the tools we have been given. It just goes to show how important the foundation we build in our early years truly is.
To quote Henrietta the Cat from Mr. Rogers, “Meow, meow, meow, meow, you are valid, meow, meow.”
Ismail Elmi
Perseverance is the continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition. But it’s much more than that. Perseverance is having the energy, the courage, the mental and physical strength, to keep pushing forward, even with all of the odds against you. Perseverance is knowing that no matter what happens, you can’t give up. I’ve been blessed with being able to come up onto this stage to speak, so I’d like to tell you guys about my own personal struggle with perseverance.
Back in December, I came home from a long day at school to see my dad on the living room floor. When I asked what happened, my stepmom revealed that my dad got into a car accident at work, completely totaling the car. Now at this point my dad was fine, just some muscle aches and whatnot, but it scared the soul out of me. Just the idea that I could’ve lost my dad made me sick to my stomach, but it seemed he was okay and we put it off to the side.
Fast forward to finals week, I come home after the first day of tests and again, I see my dad, laying on the floor. I was told he was throwing up all day and had to come home from work. I took him to the ER that night and they let us know they found blood leaking in the inside of his head. My dad was going to need brain surgery, and I honestly couldn’t say anything but let out some tears. Somehow, I had to make it through finals while all my thoughts and fears were about my father.
Thankfully the surgery went well. However, a month later he was in the ER having to have brain surgery again, and I couldn’t handle it anymore. Three times in three months I dealt with the possibility of losing my dad, and it was taking a toll. I had already lost my mom to leukemia 10 years ago, and I just couldn’t lose the one person who was there with me throughout all of my good and bad times. My mom passed a month before she could even see my older brother graduate, you know?, but my dad and I were determined that he see me walk. And he did. Dad pushed through. And he is here listening to me give this speech right now.
I bring up the things I went through because everyone in this class all goes through their own personal struggles that no else knows, yet they pushed through and got here to this amazing milestone. And to be honest, it won’t get easier from here. Life will always be tough, you’re gonna lose loved ones, you're gonna lose friendships, you will constantly go through pain. But you have to keep pushing, you have to persevere. Because if you don’t do it, who else will do it for you? Don’t let everything you worked for go to waste, be the most successful you can be, honestly bro, JUST BE LIKE THAT, and you’ll do just fine.
Naasifaayee Bula
Hello, parents/friends/faculty and the students of the class of 2023. After four years, we have finally gotten to the commencement of our high school journey. Firstly, I want to thank everyone in this room that has supported these graduates to get them to this point. Without your guidance and input, we would not be able to walk in front of you all today. To the students, if no one has told you this yet I am proud that you are here, in this room today. No matter if it was academic, social, or personal I know that you have at least struggled once in these four years but in the end, you are here with a diploma to show for it. So, enjoy this moment because special days like this should not be taken for granted.
As a child this day felt so far off. It was something that was so distant that it felt like it would never happen. But now it’s here and it feels weird to accept. A second ago I was learning how to type with home row but now I'm preparing essays to go to college. And I’m wondering where did the time go. I was supposed to do so many things and be so many things. But I now just feel like a tall child with a lot more responsibilities, and nothing to show for the time I lost.
Throughout the span from childhood to graduation I was always waiting for the next thing. For the next class, the next day, the next year. All the things that would get me closer to the end. Always feeling what I was and had, wasn’t good enough so I wanted more. That I had to do more to prove to myself that I was enough.
Recently I read a letter that I wrote in my seventh grade English class for my senior self. I had asked myself if I had done all the things I wanted to accomplish. From “if I was super rich or had multiple boyfriends.” But in the end of my letter, I wrote “that even if you’re not doing all these, I’m still so proud of you.” Even when I didn’t feel enough or felt inadequate, still getting to this point makes me special and my younger self knew that before I did.
Now try to look at the time passed as the time I’ve gained. That I was learning to become a better me. Even if I feel just as clueless as I was before, still make so many mistakes, still type as slowly as I did in third grade, I still do things that I cringe at later. I was growing, and still am. I will keep making mistakes. Saying the right things and the wrong things. But you shouldn't look at this time as negative, but us becoming more of our identity.
So, I stand in front of you today proudly in my own identity. As an Oromo American, to be able to walk and receive my diploma proudly while wearing my nation’s flag. As a graduate, that has finally finished so many years of schooling. And as myself, who can confidently speak in front of you all tonight.
Like the sun and the moon, we all shine differently. We are each remarkable in our own way. And I am extremely proud that you are here today.
So, don’t stress too much. What matters is that you enjoy the moment. Value the time you have because every moment is more special when you’re living in it instead of living through it.
Lastly, I hope to leave you a quote from one of the most influential people in our generation. He once said. “This is for everybody going through tough times, believe me, been there, done that, but every day above ground is a new day, remember that!”
Congratulations class of 2023! Roll Cougs!
Trevor Frederickson
Good afternoon, Centennial students. We made it! We finally made it through high school. Years of hard work are finally starting to pay off. But now it’s time to look ahead. For many of us, the big question is, “What now?” But, to me, the bigger question is, “How?” How do we do what we want to do, go where we want to go, and succeed when we want to succeed?
As we heard from Nicole, Ismail and Naasi, we’ve gotten to this point in our lives by learning, persevering, and living in the moment. One thing all of these have in common is that we did not do them alone. We learned with others, made it through the hardest times of our lives with others, and lived the best moments of our lives surrounded by those whom we love. COVID stopped that. COVID halted our joint learning, presented many of us with the toughest obstacle we’ve ever faced, and ruined the moments we could have had together.
But we learned. We fought. We made it through! COVID taught us all how important it is to stay connected. We spent time with family and friends whenever we could. We learned how to contact others in unique ways. By staying united, by sticking together, we lived out every moment under lockdown and we persevered, by adapting and learning new ways to stay connected. This, the idea of staying connected, is what I believe the answer is. The question was “How?” The answer is “together.”
No matter where you go, do not go alone. Whether you stay close to your friends from high school, or you stay close to the friends you meet in the future, stay connected. These are the people that make life worth living. They make life easier. They help us when we’re in doubt, when times get tough, and when the moments fade fast.
Time only goes by quicker. Even now, every moment feels like it’s slipping through our fingers all the time. So, live in the moment, live your best life, learn to be happy with what you have, and never give up. I can’t be certain that everyone in this room will achieve their dreams, but I know one thing for sure, no one will achieve their dreams alone. Here’s to the rest of our lives, Centennial. I hope to see you along the way. Thank you.
