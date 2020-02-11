2019-nCoV, more widely known as coronavirus, has not yet made its way to Minnesota, but state health officials say that should that change any time soon, they are prepared to deal with it
“While what we know today about this virus and other viruses from the same family suggests that this is really a low immediate risk for the general public, we, of course, consider any new infectious disease a serious concern and we’re taking precautions,” said Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a recent news conference.
The term “coronavirus” applies to a large family of viruses, which are estimated to cause approximately one-third of all cases of the common cold. The strand associated with this recent outbreak, 2019-nCoV, is a viral respiratory illness caused by a member of the coronavirus family and has not been previously seen in humans before.
While it is unknown exactly how 2019-nCoV spreads, Malcolm said that health officials have learned “a great deal” from previous outbreaks of other coronaviruses, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus in 2012.
“We know that finding cases quickly and responding to them quickly is so very key. That rapid response helps ensure that the ill persons receive the care that they need, and it lessens the chance of other people getting sick, thereby containing the spread of the virus,” Malcom said.
With similar viruses, person-to-person spread occurs primarily through close contact, when an infected person coughs or sneezes, thereby spreading respiratory droplets. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of nearby persons, or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), it is currently unclear if a person can get 2019-nCoV by touching a surface or object infected with the virus and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.
Minnesota has a “very strong” disease surveillance system in place, according to Malcolm. Health care providers across the state have been alerted to contact MDH if a patient with recent travel history to Wuhan, China displays respiratory symptoms. At that point, MDH will collect laboratory samples and submit them to CDC in Atlanta for confirmatory testing.
As of Feb. 7, three samples had been sent to CDC for testing. Two came back negative, and the results of the third are pending.
The primary symptoms of 2019-nCoV include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Given that, and the fact that Minnesota is in the midst of cold and flu season, it is difficult to distinguish between novel coronavirus and another more common respiratory illness.
“This means it’s quite possible that many ill people will get tested but turn out not to have novel coronavirus but rather influenza or some other infection,” Malcolm said. “Quite frankly, that what we would like to see. We would rather err on the side of caution and be testing a lot of folks who turn out not to have novel coronavirus.”
Minnesota is not among the states receiving travelers from areas of China most closely associated with the novel coronavirus outbreak, but Malcolm said it is possible that one or more cases of the virus could be confirmed in the state, especially if human-to-human transmission becomes more common.
In the meantime, Malcolm recommended that Minnesotans follow everyday actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses.
“The best recommendation we can give, quite frankly, is to take the same general precautions that we always recommend for avoiding colds and flu,” she said. “People should stay home when they’re sick, cover their cough and practice good hand washing. It’s really pretty amazing how those lessons our mothers taught us, how far those go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.