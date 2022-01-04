Her goal was to become an attorney, but that changed.
Sydney Mortenson, who grew up in Lino Lakes and graduated from Centennial High School in 2014, went on to earn a degree in political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She had joined the National Guard as a high school senior, and went to basic training a week after graduating from Centennial.
The daughter of Realtors Denise and Daniel Mortenson is now a second lieutenant (2LT), earning that rank after extensive training at Camp Ripley (Minnesota), Camp Lee (Virginia) and Camp Rucker (Alabama). The latter was flight school for 18 months, where she graduated just before Thanksgiving in 2021.
It was while training as a paralegal specialist at Fort Ripley that a Blackhawk helicopter caught her interest.
“I saw a Blackhawk flying overhead and imagined how cool it would be to be able to fly one of them,” Mortenson recalled. “That was when my interest in aviation started.”
A call to the Guard office in St. Paul proved beneficial for several reasons— a flight in a Blackhawk, an interview for flight school and a job as a budget analyst with the National Guard. The flight, though, proved to be the deciding factor, her mother pointed out, in changing “her career path and life.”
“It was awesome,” Mortenson said, recalling that first flight in a Blackhawk.
Today, she vividly recalls the rigorous training that she completed in the summer of 2014.
“It was very stressful and tough to be away from home at first, but it taught me many crucial life lessons that I still carry with me today,” she said.
Soon after basic training, Mortenson attended the paralegal specialist advanced individual training at Fort Lee. Then she came back to the Minnesota Army National Guard and drilled as a paralegal at the 34th Infantry Division, where she assisted the attorneys with separation packets and legal research.
In her sophomore year at UW-Madison, Mortenson joined Army ROTC “and learned how to put my leadership and soldier skills to use. After a lengthy interview and medical qualification process during my senior year (2019), I was selected to branch as an Army aviation officer.”
Her decision to go to college in neighboring Wisconsin has made her a fan of the Badgers, who lost to the Gophers this season.
“I love the Badgers, but going to Wisconsin has made me even more of a fan of whoever is playing the Packers,” she said, adding that she roots for the Vikings. “The loss (by UW) was tough, but we'll get them next year.”
Fort Rucker proved to be quite an experience.
“Flight school was very enjoyable, but more of a vertical learning curve,” Mortenson said. “One day you are in the classroom learning about aerodynamics and the next day you are on the controls at 2,000 feet with barely any idea what you are doing.
“As time went on, my confidence as a pilot grew and my job turned into something that I love to do. I always heard ‘the day you stop learning in the cockpit is the day you should stop flying.’ I loved living close to the ocean and getting paid to fly every single day. I met some great lifelong friends; luckily, the Army aviation community is very small.”
Now 25, Mortenson loves her job and has set goals while working full-time for the Minnesota State Army Aviation Office in St. Paul, where she supervises the state’s aviation budget, handles flying mission requests and flies missions as needed.
“I would love to be given the opportunity to help out in our state as much as possible,” said Mortenson, who has two siblings — brothers Blake, 29, and Gage, 21. “Many of our missions come up during emergencies — wildfires, floods, etc., so I am excited to finally be able to fly those and assist as needed, along with missions flying around police departments, ROTC programs and static displays, and anywhere else I can share my love of aviation with those around me. I also fly fixed-wing planes as a hobby, so I'd like to get back up in the air in those, too.”
A former hockey player and huge fan of the Minnesota Wild, Mortenson is happy to be back in her home state.
“I'm very glad to be home, around the people who are so supportive of my career,” she said. “I have missed playing hockey and snowboarding, so I've got a lot of catching up to do.”
And what message would she have for young people who might be interested in following her path?
“Anything worth doing will not be easy,” she said. “It took a long time to get to branch aviation and even longer to get to flight school. Find something you love to do and dive right into it. Hopefully, your career can become your passion and you will look forward to coming into work.”
Contributing Writer Abe Winter can be reached at 651-407-1200 or by emailing news@presspubs.com
