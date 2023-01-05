Happy trails: where to ski & snowshoe this winter

Where there’s snow, there are eager Minnesotans waiting for the perfect moment to enjoy the fresh powder. The Twin Cities metro is rich in scenic landscapes where winter recreationists can hike, snowshoe, ski, sled and even skijor (ski with their dogs! What’s more Minnesotan than that?). Press Publications has compiled a list of some of the best skiing and snowshoeing trails to enjoy this winter.
Ramsey County
Tamarack Nature Center
5287 Otter Lake Road, White Bear Township
Activities: Classic ski, snowshoe
Requires a ski pass; ranging from $6 for a daily natural snow pass to $80 for an annual all-access pass. Youth 12 years and under are free. This pass is valid in all Ramsey County parks. Ramsey County groomed trails are for cross-country ski use only. No snowshoeing, hiking, biking, skijoring, sledding or pets.
Ski and snowshoe rentals at Tamarack are $12 per person.
Rice Creek Regional Trail
Circle Pines
Activities: Cross-country ski, snowshoe, fat tire bike
This park is divided into several units with different usages. Rice Creek West is cross-country ski only, while the North division along with Long Lake Regional Park allows hiking, snowshoeing and fat tire biking. Rice Creek North is cross-country ski only. Find a map of trails at www.ramseycounty.us/residents under the Parks and Recreation tab.
Anoka County
Chomonix Golf Course
700 Aqua Lane, Lino Lakes
Activities: Skate ski, classic ski
Anoka County Parks retired its cross-country skis this year—they were a bit too well-loved after nearly 25 years of service on the trails! In 2023, visitors will have to bring their own skis. All of the trails at Chomonix are ski-only, but the county recently purchased all brand-new snowshoes that are now available in its other parks for $5.
Bunker Hills Regional Park
550 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover
Activities: Skate ski, classic ski, skijor
Bunker Hills is not renting cross-country skis this year, but snowshoes are still available for rent at $5 for up to two hours. Call ahead at 763-324-3330 to ensure rental equipment availability. Rental hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Rum River Central Regional Park
17955 Roanoke St. NW, Ramsey
Activities: Skate ski, classic ski
Rum River is not renting cross-country skis this year, but snowshoes are still available for rent at $5 for up to two hours.
Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park
9750 Egret Boulevard, Coon Rapids
Activities: Skate ski, classic ski
Coon Rapids is not renting cross-country skis this year, but snowshoes are still available for rent at $5 for up to two hours. Call ahead at 763-324-3320 to ensure rental equipment availability. Rental hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wargo Nature Center
7701 Main St., Lino Lakes
Activities: Snowshoe, kicksled
Wargo has only about a mile of winter trail, which is perfect for beginner snowshoers and kicksledders. Equipment is $5 for up to two hours. Call ahead at 763-324-3350 to ensure rental equipment availability. Rental hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Washington County
Lake Elmo Park Reserve
1515 Keats Ave. N., Lake Elmo
Activities: Cross-country ski, snowshoe, skijor
All Washington County Parks require a county ski pass, which can be purchased in person at a park office or pay station, or on the county website at www.co.washington.mn.us. Winter trails are also available at Big Marine Park Reserve, Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Pine Point Regional Park and St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.
Afton State Park
6959 Peller Avenue S., Hastings
Activities: Cross-country ski, snowshoe
State ski pass is required for cross-country skiing; no pass required for snowshoeing. Hikers, walkers and people walking pets should stay off designated ski trails. Snowshoe rentals available for $6 per person.
William O’Brien State Park
16821 O’Brien Trail North, Marine on St. Croix
Activities: Cross-country ski, snowshoe
State ski pass is required for cross-country skiing; no pass required for snowshoeing. Hikers, walkers and people walking pets should stay off designated ski trails. Snowshoe rentals available for $6 per person.
Wild River State Park
39797 Park Trail, Center City
Activities: Cross-country ski, snowshoe
State ski pass is required for cross-country skiing; no pass required for snowshoeing. Hikers, walkers and people walking pets should stay off designated ski trails. Snowshoe rentals available for $6 per person. At Wild River State Park, cross-country skis are available for rent through a private concessionaire located at the park’s Trail Center. For rental rates or to reserve equipment, call Wild River Ski Rental at 651-257-0685.
