A program at Centennial Middle School (CMS) is continuing to engage, educate and inspire youth to become global citizens.
CMS is one of the original H20 for Life schools. H20 for Life was founded by Patty Hall in 2007. The nonprofit organization offers service-learning opportunities to inspire youth to take action to solve the global water crisis by raising awareness and funds to support implementation of water, sanitation and hygiene education projects for global partner schools.
“They (middle schoolers) are often so busy with sports and friends that they don’t look beyond our own community,” said CMS teacher Anne Thomsen. “I think they are at an age now where they can learn about what is going on in world around them. We try to help them become more of a global citizen, knowing that not only do they have to take care of themselves, their family and their community, but even as 12-year-olds, they can make an impact on kids in Africa.”
Since 2007, CMS has participated in a service-learning project every year and raised $61,818 for the organization. Nearly 1 million students from H20 for Life schools have supported water, sanitation and hygiene education projects for partner schools in the developing world.
“What we really like about H20 for Life is that we know that every penny that the kids raise goes directly to the project that we are sponsoring,” Thomsen said.
In sixth grade, students read “A Long Walk to Water,” which is based on the true story of Salva, one of the “Lost Boys” of Sudan, refugees who cover Africa on foot as they search for their families and a safe place to stay.
“We talk about the water crisis not only in Africa, but in our own country as well … the drought out West, the Flint, Michigan, water crisis,” Thomsen explained. “They get a really good understanding of how important water is.”
These lessons are especially important in middle school, Thomsen said, when the kids are impressionable.
All grade levels participate in the fundraising efforts. Each year, students choose which project they would like to support, sometimes more than one, depending on how much money is raised. On average, students raise about $3,000 a year. A record high was nearly $10,000.
Raising funds this year was, of course, a challenge. The students were unable to do a lot of their fundraising efforts, including the popular and competitive Penny War, where students place coins in jars around the school. Pennies count as points for you, whereas dollar bills and silver coins count as points against you in the tally.
Despite the challenges, the students were able to shift their fundraising efforts online and raise $2,000 for a school in Uganda’s Kakiri community. The project will equip the school with a rainwater collection system to ensure the school can continue to meet the water needs of its growing student population and ensure that water is safe for drinking, handwashing and more.
Thomsen recalled one student, Max Sullivan, donated $100. He decided that safe water for kids was more important than purchasing electronics.
“These kids have really taken a personal interest in this. They take it into their own hands and run with it,” Thomsen said. “It has been really enlightening for the kids. I think all of us are so used to our own little world until you see what else is out there.”
Student Grace Dinh said, “I never knew that little girls were walking for hours and hours just for water. It makes me grateful for all that I have, especially water.”
Student Halley Anderson said, “H2O for Life has taught me not to take things for granted … I didn’t know people were walking for miles for water, when I can just walk to my refrigerator and push a button.”
Said student Natalie Carlson, “H2O for Life is a great way to help people your age and really see the effects of your generosity. I really love that all of your donation goes directly to help end the water crisis.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.