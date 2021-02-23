Guns-N-Hoses is on, despite ban on attendance

The annual Guns-N-Hoses Charity Classic, a hockey fundraiser for Lino Lakes volunteer organizations, will take place for the fifth straight year despite COVID, the organizers announced.
The Feb. 27 event at National Sports Center in Blaine, beginning at 5:30 p.m., includes a hockey game between the police department and the fire department along with opportunities to make donations, buy merchandise and raffle tickets, and participate in silent auctions.
Taking part will be Jamie McBain of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Eric Condra, former NHL player and now a Chicago Black Hawks assistant coach.
“Despite the COVID restriction not allowing us to gather in person, we are very excited to see how this year’s event plays out,” said spokesman Wes Pederson. “One thing we have learned is that through adversity (COVID) we learned to innovate — which has led us to discovering all new ways to make this year as successful as possible.”
Some new features can be carried forward into future seasons, he said, such as local establishments — Campanelle’s, Blue Heron, Southern Rail, Tavern on Main, Wise Guys Pizza — hosting a Guns-N-Hoses “Watch Party,” where they will show the game live via North Metro TV or its YouTube channel.
“We are excited to be able to use this event to drive business to these local establishments while at the same time raising money for Backing The Blue Line,” Pederson said.
Some establishments are donating a portion of their sales during the game; others are offering food and drink specials. At least one (Southern Rail) is partnering with vendors to secure multiple high-value items for the raffle. They will engage their customers to have some additional fun during the game.
There is a Guns-N-Hoses online store where people can buy raffle tickets for items such as an $800 Traeger Smoker/Grill package and a $1,150 Heartwood Resort stay, along with G-N-H apparel, and/or make a cash donation. The site is gunsnhoses-100501-107060.square.site.
All donations go to Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Services, which includes the Lino Lakes Explorer Post, Lino Lakes Public Safety Reserve Unit, Fire Division of the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department, and Lino Lakes Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
