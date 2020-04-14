CIRCLE PINES — Reflecting a national trend, gun sales have skyrocketed locally, at least up until the governor issued a stay-at-home order.
John Monson, owner of Blll’s Gun Shop and Range of Circle Pines, reports that hundreds of people were in the store each day over the weekend of March 20-22, about three times the store’s normal foot traffic. Monson said it was due to fears about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“About two and a half weeks ago,” he said March 7, “for about 10 days, it was just crazy busy, with gun sales, class time, using the range, people cramming to get it all in.
“It’s definitely a self-defense issue,” Monson said.
“Then, boom, the box was turned off that Friday when the governor issued the stay-at-home order.”
Gov. Tim Walz issued the order effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 27, to slow the spread of coronavirus. This order was tentatively set to end April 10 but now has been extended to May 4.
The store went from three times the normal traffic to about a quarter of the normal traffic after the stay-at-home order took effect, Monson said.
“Firearm sales are ruled essential,” Monson said, “so we are still seeing customers in retail, but we shut down the shooting range and we are having no classes.”
During the rush, his store’s inventory moved so fast that replacement items lagged behind, and a lot of customers bought what was available rather than what they wanted.
Demand for handguns was particularly high, but many customers who wanted them could not buy them for another reason altogether: The Minneapolis Police Department has stopped taking applications for handgun permits until further notice.
“So, a lot of them bought shotguns instead,” Monson said. “A shotgun is still a good self-defense weapon.”
The demand for ammunition is also huge.
“They were not stockpiling, just getting more,” he said. “It was the same as with toilet paper. As soon as you think you can’t get it, everybody wants it.”
New gun owners are eager to get training and practice time on the range. “My phone rings off the hook all day long from people asking about that,” Monson said. Bill’s Gun Sales and Range had planned to resume services April 10 but the governor’s extension of the stay-at-home order, issued April 8, changed that plan.
First-time gun buyers fueled the surge in Minnesota gun sales, reflecting a nationwide trend, and the coronavirus pandemic is the main reason, Monson told MPR in a March 30 report. Buyers who didn’t own any firearms, he said, were rushing to buy them in advance of the anticipated stay-at-home order.
