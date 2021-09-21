When Chris Ellis was searching for a warehouse facility to develop his indoor grow system, he stumbled across an apple orchard — the rest is history.
“Rent on a warehouse is ridiculously expensive,” Ellis explained. “I was looking around at different properties available, and then this popped up and I asked Shelli, what do you think about getting an orchard?”
The husband and wife visited the property and immediately knew they had to have it. They purchased Applecrest Orchards, located at 7306 24th Ave. N. on the border of Hugo and Lino Lakes, in November 2019. A couple of months later, Chris officially launched his “day job” side of the business, AI Grow.
AI Grow is a new division of Ellis’ company Assured Integration, which he began in Georgia in early 2017. He was traveling a lot for work, mainly to Minnesota and Wisconsin, so the couple eventually decided to relocate to Minnesota.
“The purpose is to perfect the growing environment and make it accessible for all people wanting to grow food or any sort of crops,” Ellis explained. “You take the process out of it. The whole point of automation is so the grower can actually focus on the plant itself and not worry about timing, watering, lights, humidity. What we have found is that every grower has their own secret recipe. They know how to do what they do best.”
Ellis has a team of 10 electrical control engineers, software developers and master growers. The
company’s vision is to be the trusted, premier automation and data analytics solution provider in the horticulture industry, offering the best in class automation for customers who want simpler, safer, and more accurate operations resulting in higher efficiency and profitability.
AI Grow offers a broad range of equipment and services ranging from out-of-the-box automation software installations to project-specific customized packages involving the design and construction of electrical and controls hardware, automation software and data reporting.
Applecrest Orchards has been used as a research and development facility to find out what works — and what doesn’t.
“It’s my playroom,” Ellis said. “I’ve literally tried out all these different environment sensors, water flow sensors, pH sensors, every different sensor you can imagine.”
The company has landed its first large job, a 30,000-square-foot greenhouse, currently under construction in Wisconsin, that will grow hemp/CBD. AI Grow will commission the automation systems at the end of September; the facility is scheduled to open in early October.
The planning, design and layout process has taken well over six months, but the actual install of the system will likely only take about a month.
Ellis said the hemp industry seems to be the business’s target market right now. “Right now, hemp and cannabis is a big topic in Minnesota. Hemp is legal in every state, so everybody is getting into that for growing for medicinal purposes,” he explained. “I’ve talked to a lot of these farmers … they could care less about technology. They say, ‘I’ve been doing it for 40 years this way, I’m not going to change.’ The cannabis industry is really progressive and very open to the new technology.”
AI Grow is licensed with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to be hemp growers. The first year the business was up and running, Ellis and his colleagues did the growing, but a company called Loon Land Hemp has taken over the growing part under the Applecrest Hemp Collective.
Ellis has already developed a long list of partner companies, or what he calls “alliances.”
“I’m very big on teams and strengths in numbers,” he explained. “The whole point is to try to bring others into this because we were blessed with this, the store, the apple orchard as our venue.”
Some of the companies he has partnerships with include Key Minerals, Industrial Accessories Company (IAC), Eco Garden and Ninepatch Farm.
AI Grow also has two off-the-shelf products it has developed. The Birdhouse environmental sensor, which was created for the greenhouse project, is 3-D printed and houses a light sensor, CO2 sensor and humidity sensor. It hangs right in the greenhouse.
The second product, the nutrient fertigation system — the process of adding fertilizer along with irrigation water — allows the grower to program unique recipes for their nutrient solutions. Growers can then make their own blends instead of using off-the-shelf nutrient blends. When running a recipe batch, the pumps automatically add precise amounts of specific ingredients along with fresh water to a large solution tank to achieve the grower’s special blend for the plants. “It’s kind of like making your own cake mix instead of buying the pre-boxed mixes at the store,” Ellis explained.
For more information about AI Grow, or the Applecrest Hemp Collective, visit www.aigrowllc.com.
