LINO LAKES — Fire and police personnel responded to a grass fire at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 adjacent to I-35W and north of Lake Drive.
The grass fire spread rapidly to the northeast, fueled by the high winds. Based on the location of the ignition site, it is believed that the fire was started by a cigarette being thrown out of a vehicle.
The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department was assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as well as the Forest Lake, Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View, Hugo and White Bear Lake fire departments.
The fire burned 118 acres of land and came within 50 feet of two homes, but thankfully no structures were damaged by the fire.
The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department shared the news on social media and urged people to not throw cigarettes out of moving vehicles.
