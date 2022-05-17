CIRCLE PINES — Golden Lake Elementary (GLE) is gearing up for its 50th birthday celebration on Saturday, May 21. While a lot has changed over the past five decades — its student population of 400 is now the most racially diverse in the district — some things have stayed the same.
Where it began
GLE held a grand opening on Feb. 6, 1972. The school, which was built for $1.4 million, was unique in that it was designed as an “open” school, meaning none of the classrooms had walls. Teachers used bulky items like bookshelves and file cabinets to try to create their own classroom space.
“There were some dividers that went up maybe 5 or 6 feet high, but it was completely open,” said Todd Trick, who taught fifth grade at GLE for 33 years. “Where the library is now, that was all wide open, so to get anywhere you almost had to walk through other people’s classrooms just to use the restrooms or to go to phy ed or music.” Trick retired in June 2020, but still substitutes at the school.
Taryn Nelson Flolid started subbing at GLE in 1979 and was hired full time in 1985. She stayed at GLE until 2011. “In the beginning there were no desks, although there were little gold chairs and tables. The chairs tipped backwards in a flash if anyone so much as leaned backwards in them,” she recalled. “The students had large white tote trays with a wooden top that slid onto it, in which they kept their learning materials — sort of a portable desk — and would slide their tote into a shelf with their name on it when they were done with it … We also had wonderful gold wool carpeting with a great pad underneath, comfortable to work on the floor.”
The open concept was meant to facilitate the Individually Guided Education (IGE) program.
“The IGE program worked well at first; students worked at their own pace on packets. It did allow the highly motivated, independent worker, plus competitive students, to really zoom ahead,” Nelson Flolid recalled. “Not every student fit that profile, and some really struggled with the independence needed to be successful in that learning format.”
She said when she first started substitute teaching at GLE they were still using that program, but by the time she was hired full time, the school had abandoned that approach.
Innovation — ‘heart and soul’ of GLE
Over the years, the open concept began to transform. First, the outer walls became classrooms, while the inner classrooms remained open with some dividers. It wasn’t until a levy was passed in 2014 that the school was able to fully enclose all of the classroom spaces.
Christopher Gerst, who has been the principal at GLE for 13 years, explained that the need for the change was not only for student safety, but also to create a more calm and comfortable learning environment for students.
Teresa Dupre, who came to GLE in 1993, served as principal for 11 years.
“It wasn’t just the space that was unique. It was almost engrained in the brick and mortar that the staff were truly there to meet the individual needs of students,” Dupre explained. “Because it was built as an innovative school at the time, that’s the other thing that I think has always been a part of the fiber, the heart and soul of Golden Lake — innovation. We were always willing to try things that were new or different, anchored in meeting the needs of students, and that is true to this day.”
Dupre said what she is most proud of during her time at GLE is all of the initiatives that were rolled out to meet the emotional, social and academic needs of students. “Some of those programs are still there today that make GLE the unique place that it is,” she said.
Initiatives included the Compass Room, targeted interventions, before- and after-school programs and, perhaps one of most long-standing programs, the mentor program, which has been around since 2001.
Gerst mentioned that even though GLE is the smallest building in the district, it has the largest targeted services program, one that serves 125 students each year. From November through April, students meet after school for additional time to work on grade-level skills, immerse themselves in a social atmosphere, and work on building relationships and learning problem-solving skills.
‘Small-town feel in big-time district’
Perhaps one of the reasons GLE is one of Dupre’s favorite memories of her career is the fact that, as cliché as it may sound, everyone felt like family. “We had an amazing sense of community and family really anchored in respect and relationships, and that went through everything that we did — relationships between teachers to teachers; teachers to students; teachers to parents; parents to teachers and myself.”
Trick mentioned he always tried to be there for his students outside of the classroom, too. It was not uncommon for him to go to sports games or dance recitals. He still enjoys hearing from students he taught years ago who have since gone on to become doctors, lawyers, actors and more.
That family atmosphere might just be why the school has so many longtime employees. In GLE’s history, there have only been four principals.
“Centennial is a destination district for a lot of students, but it is also a destination district for a lot of staff, meaning once someone is employed at a Centennial school, they stay here for perhaps their entire career,” said Gerst, who has been in the district for 26 years.
“We really have that small-town feel in a big-time district,” Gerst said. “We know what kids are in hockey, soccer, dance, Scouts … We are able to really establish a positive relationship outside of the school day.”
Amanda Schug, who attended GLE from 1990 through 1997, loved GLE so much she moved back to the area so her children, currently in kindergarten, third and fifth grade, could also attend the school.
“We moved back to the Centennial district right before my oldest started school, specifically for this district. It was icing on the cake for them to attend the same elementaryschool that I did. I love the familiarity of the smaller building and some of the same staff,” Schug explained. “I had a positive experience there as a child, so my hope is the same for my children.”
She added, “My favorite part about currently living in the same community I grew up in is the people. Running into familiar faces at church, or the grocery store, or my kids’ activities. No matter how much time passes, we still remember each other and catch up. My roots run deep here, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
