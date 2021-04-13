An approximately 12-foot-tall chicken is back on its way to Wisconsin after it was found in Centerville.
About three weeks ago, the giant chicken statue went missing from Osseo Family Restaurant in Osseo, Wisconsin. The restaurant owner, Artan Shabani, offered a free meal and $1,000 reward for the statue’s safe return.
Someone who wishes to remain anonymous, messaged the business through Facebook about the statue’s whereabouts. The Osseo Police Department worked with the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) to investigate.
CLPD Chief Jim Mork confirmed the statute was successfully recovered in Centerville last week.
— Shannon Granholm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.