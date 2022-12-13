A pair of binoculars, an ID guide, and a healthy sense of adventure are all it takes to become a citizen scientist in this year’s Audubon Christmas Bird Count.
This century-old tradition will take place in regions across the U.S. and internationally between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5, including several locations in the Twin Cities area.
On count day, groups of volunteers, organized by a count coordinator, will divide their count area—a circle with a 15-mile radius—into several routes. From dawn until afternoon, and sometimes later, count volunteers will travel these routes with eyes and ears highly tuned for the appearance of their winged quarry.
Volunteers identify and tally every individual bird they observe. It takes some practice with bird identification, but most groups include experienced birders. The CBC is a great opportunity for new birders to gain experience and confidence in bird identification, and perhaps form a new holiday tradition.
Ornithologist Frank Chapman, an early member of the Audubon Society, was the first to suggest a holiday bird census in the year 1900. Previously, many households took part in a Christmas side hunt, which consisted of killing birds for entertainment during holiday gatherings. Chapman’s suggestion redirected the hunt into what has become the longest-running citizen science project in history.
“Christmas Bird Counts have some scientific validity, but they’re mostly recreational,” said Jim Howitz, who coordinates the St. Paul Northeast Suburban and Cedar Creek Bog counts. “People really like doing them, finding the odd species or two, and there’s a good deal of competition to see who can get the most species.”
The data collected by CBC counters in the last 122 years has added to the understanding of population trends over the decades, giving scientists an idea of how the world of birds is changing.
Although many birds have already flown south, counting birds in the winter has a lot of advantages. It minimizes identification mistakes, since there are fewer species likely to be present, and provides a good baseline to compare against previous seasons’ data. Leafless trees and shrubs also make it much easier to spot the animals in question.
Weather patterns have a lot to do with the success of the count. This is a La Niña year, which means winter conditions are likely to be colder and harsher. Waterfowl that rely on pockets of open water may be forced to move from their usual locations this year.
Some of the most reliable spots to find winter waterfowl are coal-powered electric plants, such as the Xcel Energy plant in Bayport, which happens to fall within the Northeast Suburban count circle. This is one of several electric plants that will be making the switch from coal to renewable energy sources, eliminating the need for the warmed water that keeps a section of the St. Croix River open all winter. Howitz expects this will affect the count numbers for waterfowl species in the future.
However, the gradual creep of climate change may also open up river waters farther and farther north over time. Soon there may be new havens for waterfowl that prefer to stay in the north to avoid hunting seasons in southern regions.
Bird count data has shown that species seem to be shifting their ranges northward over time. Wild turkeys, northern cardinals and tufted titmice were once highly unusual, but are becoming a common sight in Minnesota backyards. Meanwhile, the birds that once wintered here from the northern reaches of Canada—such as evening grosbeaks, gray jays, and crossbills—don’t show up as often.
Humans are partly to blame. We have dramatically altered the landscape over time, making it more appealing to some species and inhospitable to others.
“Cardinals used to be very rare; now they’re everywhere,” Howitz said. “They nest in bushes and use feeders, which lots of people have in their yards. Ruffed grouse are much harder to find, and a lot of the open country species like horned larks and snow buntings aren’t in the fields anymore. The real winners in the long term are species that can tolerate humans.”
Some count volunteers stay at home and observe the species they see in their yards and at their feeders during the day of the count. Anyone who lives within a count circle can participate this way, and Howitz encouraged people to look at the map on the Audubon website to see if their residence falls within a count circle. For the best accuracy, home feeder watchers should count only the maximum number of a species as they can see at one time. They can submit their observations to a count coordinator to be included in the final tally.
To participate in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count or learn more, contact your local count organizer. Find contact information and a full map of count locations at www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count. Happy birding!
