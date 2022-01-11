Get ready for the Winter Olympics with a learn-to-curl session

Four Seasons Curling Club will offer four days of an Olympic Learn to Curl Open House in January and February to help people increase their enjoyment of watching the sport during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Feb. 2-20.
The Olympic Learn to Curl Open House is an introduction to curling that can change how people view the sport, according to John Benton, 2010 Olympian and director of curling operations.
“With every Winter Olympics, we see public interest rise in curling,” Benton said. “Experience curling for yourself at our open house, and you’ll see the Olympic sport and athletes with a whole new appreciation.”
There are eight opportunities over four dates to sign up for one hour of instruction with a small group to learn the basics. Slide, sweeping and an overview on how the game is played will be covered. Included is an appetizer buffet, prepared by Moe’s Ice House.
The Olympic Learn to Curl Open House is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22; and from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 23. In February, the open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20. Register online or pay at the door. The cost for the instruction, ice time and appetizer buffet per session is $10 per person. More details are available at FourSeasonsCurlingClub.com. Register at https://fourseasonscurlingclub.com/index.php/events/event-registrations
“Curling is accessible to people of all skill and interest levels,” Benton said. “How many Olympic sports can say that? Come out and try it.”
The curling club is located inside Fogerty Arena, 9250 Lincoln St. NE, Blaine.
— Contributed
