It’s time for an in-person gala after a three-year absence.
Yes, it’s been that long since the last Centennial Area Education Foundation (CAEF) held what had been an annual event, typically the organization’s biggest fundraiser. But since 2019, COVID-19 restrictions have prohibited it from being scheduled.
However, it’s back in 2022 and will be held Saturday, April 9, at the Infinite Campus in Blaine. The gala begins at 6 p.m., starting with games, a silent auction and fund-the-need campaign, followed by dinner and live auction at 7 and dancing at 8.
“The gala is a great opportunity for people in our community to join together to support our students,” said Jesse Bentrup, president of CAEF. “It’s always been an event that I think people enjoyed spending time with friends and supporting our students in a fun atmosphere.”
Tickets are being sold through March 26. Anyone who wishes to participate online can bid on silent auction items during the week of the gala. Bids end April 9. Details of the auction will be shared on the CAEF website the week prior to the gala.
The nonprofit is composed of volunteers from the community who dedicate themselves to raising money to enrich student experience in the Centennial School District. In the past 12 years, proceeds have approached half a million dollars in scholarships alone.
“Since 2011, CAEF has funded through donations at our gala and private donors almost $500,000 in scholarships to Centennial graduates,” Bentrup said. “On top of the scholarships, CAEF has used funds from our gala to provide grants to our teachers and schools for enhancements to our students’ education.”
He added, “Since 2011, we have provided $200,000 in grants. Just under $50,000 of those grants were during the lockdown years caused by the pandemic.”
Bentrup explained that CAEF has the good fortune of strong leadership and good financial stewards on its board. “They set us up financially to weather things like the pandemic and not have to cut back our funding when the community needs it most,” he said. “In fact, we increased our grant budget each of the last three years even though we had to suspend our largest fundraiser (the gala) until this year.”
Grant requests have already reached $47,000 for 2022, and it’s only March.
“The gala is an integral part of our fundraising to give CAEF the ability to support our district,” Bentrup said. “The success of the gala is a large part of determining our budget for the coming years.”
For more information, visit www.caefoundation.org/gala.
Contributing Writer Abe Winter can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
