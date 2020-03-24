It is with much sadness that the Centennial Area Education Foundation (CAEF) announced it has been forced to cancel the 2020 Gala scheduled for April 4 at Infinite Campus due to COVID 19 public health concerns.
However, CAEF urgently seeks support as it continues to fund grants and scholarships in 2020. CAEF will instead hold an online auction and Fund-the Need campaign from 6-8 p.m. April 4. The campaign will feature many fantastic items, including: Maroon 5 concert tickets, a climbing wall experience and many local restaurant, service and attraction vouchers.
“We are in historic times, which beckon each of us to be socially connected despite the need to remain physically distant,” said Jesse Bentrup, CAEF president. “We need the support of our donors more than ever to help out those in our community, many of which may be in tremendous need. We are asking everyone to please respond generously with your resources as you are able.”
Ticket holders and Gala donors will be contacted regarding their contributions.
CAEF expects to host the Gala again in 2021 and will keep the “Roaring ’20s” theme, so hold onto any attire you’ve purchased. CEAF will also reschedule an info night for a later date when social gatherings are no longer discouraged. For more information on the CAEF online action, Fund-the-Need campaign, the 2021 Gala or other information, visit caefoundation.org.
From press release
