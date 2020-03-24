Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.