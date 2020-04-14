Funeral services may look very different these days, but area funeral homes want the community to know that they are still there to help with the grief journey in any way they can.
About a month ago, funeral homes were told they could still host services with 50 people or fewer in attendance. If a majority of attendees were in the high-risk category for COVID-19, that number went down to 10. When Gov. Tim Walz initially issued the stay-at-home order March 27, funeral homes were told to stop offering services. Over the following weekend, that restriction was eased so that funeral homes could continue to be open. Services, however, are limited to 10 people or fewer, a restriction that is in effect until May 4, but may be extended.
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home, which has locations in Lino Lakes and Roseville, posted the following statement on its website: “Losing a loved one is never easy, and the uncertainty of our present situation compounds the difficulty. Funerals are an essential part of the grieving process, bringing people together to share their grief
and support one another. To have to experience the grief alone in these troubled times is just one more awful side effect of this pandemic. We will continue to do everything we can to help you, and our offices remain fully staffed so we that we may communicate with and assist you without delay or inconvenience.”
Funeral director (and owner) Rick Bies said, “In general, it is a whole new ball game. It feels like we are not able to do our full job because you almost have to stop halfway. The biggest struggle is you feel even worse for families, because they are stuck. Not only are they dealing with this like the rest of us, but they have had to deal with a loss at the same time. It is hard to get closure.”
Bies said that the majority of families they are working with have chosen to wait it out and see if they will be able to hold a larger service at some point in the future. Some families have chosen not to hold a service at all because they don't want to wait that long. “It is very personal; every family is different,” he explained.
Bies wants community members to know, “We are still here and able to help in any way we can. We can walk you through the steps and what your options are. If you have questions call, if you need someone to talk to, let us know. We are here, we are not going anywhere.”
For more information, visit muellerbies.com or call 651-784-3390 (Lino Lakes location).
Bradshaw Funeral Home
Bradshaw Funeral Home has seven locations, including White Bear Lake. President and CEO Jason Bradshaw said they are seeing a mix of families choosing to wait it out rather than hold small, intimate ceremonies right now.
“We are seeing some people who are choosing to push off the larger public services to this summer,” he said. “Some are actually webcasting it. We have had quite a few of those recently.”
The technology to webcast funeral services has been around for nearly 15 years but up until now Bradshaw said it has been used very rarely in cases where a family member was out of town and not able to get back in time for the service.
“This is the first time where we have had to dust off the technology. This is something that is really cool, and it is applicable to the current situation,” he said. “It took place at our White Bear Lake location and the people who were watching could actually comment and offer condolences. It was much more interactive and supportive than a generic broadcast. It was really neat.”
Roseville resident Connie Tobin was the first family to utilize the service at the White Bear Lake location March 22. Her 70-year-old husband, John, passed away March 26 after a short battle with cancer.
Originally the plan was to have a service with more than 125 people in attendance, but as the pandemic progressed and more restrictions were put in place, things had to change. Tobin chose not to wait; instead, she elected to hold an online service. Some attended the service in person, but most tuned in online.
“That is exactly what John would have told me to do, because John was somebody who believed that you don't put pain on people when it is not necessary,” she said. “There were too many other people whose lives have been affected in a negative way. I thought this is the right thing to do, because everyone needs to have peace and know that John is safe, and he is at rest.”
Tobin could not say enough kind words about Bradshaw and how quickly its employees sprang into action and adapted to make the service happen. John's service is available online at
“It is important for people to know that when a death occurs, there is flexibility to how a life is memorialized and celebrated. Whichever funeral home someone works with, I know all of them are working on providing options to families,” Bradshaw said. “We are trying to encourage families to at least have something to acknowledge that there was a change that occurred so they can begin that grief journey instead of holding everything off.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
