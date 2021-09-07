Frontline workers provide hand to hold throughout pandemic

LINO LAKES — When family members were not allowed to visit their loved ones during the early months of the pandemic, frontline workers provided a hand to hold and a smile, even though you couldn’t always see it behind their personal protective equipment (PPE).
Though the Blue Heron Days parade was initially canceled for this summer, Council Member Dale Stoesz led the charge to bring back the event not only for the community, but also the heroes within the community.
“I believe in the strength of our community, and in the necessity of displaying all the good that can happen despite a world with so much chaos happening all around. One huge example of this are the brave frontline workers who have been faithfully serving our community throughout the pandemic, even when rules and enforcements were changing weekly,” Stoesz explained.
“The frontline workers are marked by their flexibility, hard work and heart for people like you. They are the reason that we were able to get our groceries, have day care available for our kids and care for our elderly community.”
In an effort to provide some much-deserved recognition, Stoesz selected frontline workers — specifically, the caregivers at Gracewood Senior Living in Lino Lakes — to be this year’s parade grand marshals.
When Assisted Living Director Hannah Tracy received the phone call with the news, she immediately called her co-workers. “I was super excited for my team, because they bent over backwards, they were pulling doubles, worked with everyone that had COVID,” she said. “I wish I could have been more hands-on, but I couldn't because I was pregnant. They pushed us through and they were just amazing, so I was so excited to be able to call them and let them know about this opportunity.”
Caregiver Sarah Jordan said she had goosebumps when Tracy told her the news. “It was pretty exciting. My face just dropped,” she recalled. “I was just in shock. I was not expecting that.”
One of the ongoing challenges for the caregivers at Gracewood Senior Living has been the PPE, specifically masks, which block smiles, impede lip reading and can make communication difficult. The caregivers often remind each other to “smile with their eyes.”
Gracewood Senior Living had its first positive COVID case back in July 2020. Over the last year and a half, the facility has had to temporarily close its doors to visitors depending on positive cases and Anoka County data. When visitors were allowed back in, they had to wear PPE and were separated from their loved ones at a safe distance with barriers between.
The facility had to really step up its cleaning regimen, too. Jordan explained they were often doing deep cleaning two to three times each shift. “We have had no COVID-related deaths, so that is huge,” Tracy explained. “They have done a great job at keeping COVID out of the building.”
Although the pandemic has brought on a lot of new challenges, it has also allowed the caregivers to strengthen their relationships with the residents as well as their families.
Tracy said, “They are more connected to the families now.”
Jordan added, “The family connection is a big part and it's been stronger than ever … We are here as the second family for them if they can't be here with them.”
The one thing that has kept the caregivers going is the support from the residents’ families and the community. “Our seniors (and our staff) have not been forgotten,” Tracy explained. She said community members continue to call asking what they can do. They have sent cards, drawn pictures, made blankets and dropped off treats. “It’s been really wonderful to see the community come together,” she said.
That support continued during the Blue Heron Days parade. While the caregivers were walking down the street holding their frontline worker signs, many community members greeted them with a standing ovation, clapping, and thanked them for all they have done.
“That really hit my heart,” Jordan recalled. “It meant a lot. It meant that our work didn’t go unnoticed.”
Stoesz added, “Special shout-out to the frontline workers for our elderly community when they needed a hand to hold. They were there to hold the hands of our grandparents when families were not permitted inside the building.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
