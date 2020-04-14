As people stay home, photographers all over the nation are inviting everyone to step outside, smile for the camera and donate to organizations in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Front Steps Project, a “coffee moment” idea between Boston photographer Cara Soulia and her friend Kristen Collins, is bearing fruit. Photographers Topher Cox and Caitrin Dunphy also joined the effort, which kicked off in March 17 in Needham, Massachusetts. More than 400 community members participated and raised over $20,000 for the Needham Community Council.
Photographers from around the U.S. have started their own projects, including Blaine photographer Marin Waldner. About three weeks ago, Waldner said she read an article about the Front Steps Project. “I instantly thought, ‘I need to do this.’ I felt helpless just sitting at home and wanted to use my creative skills to make a difference,” she said.
As of press time, Waldner had photographed 12 families. She is willing to travel to communities near Blaine, including Andover, Coon Rapids, Lino Lakes, Hugo, Forest Lake, Shoreview and Mounds View.
“It has been fun meeting people, and it has been a great way for people to genuinely feel the sense of community,” she explained.
Here is how it works. Waldner swings by people's homes and captures their new normal. Many families choose to include their four-legged members, too. While remaining at a safe distance from her subjects, Waldner takes photos of the family sitting on the front steps, in front of a door or out in the yard.
In return, Waldner asks community members to make a donation to Second Harvest Heartland if they are financially able to do so. Initially, her goal was to raise $500, which she has already achieved. “That will provide 1,500 meals for those in need,” she said. Waldner is now aiming for $1,000.
About Marin Waldner
Waldner is originally from northeast Minneapolis but has lived in Blaine for around three years. She got into photography completely by chance. About six years ago, she was working in the graphic design field for a marketing team at a local retail business.
“I wore many hats. I was responsible for photographing all of the products as well as staging photos of the products in displays at the showroom,” she recalled. “One of my co-workers asked me to take her daughter’s senior photos, and I was hooked after that.”
She officially started her photography business a year ago. Until a short time ago, photography has been a side gig, at least until she recently decided to quit her corporate desk job and become a full-time, stay-at-home mother to her three girls. Now it’s a part-time business.
Waldner specializes in “lifestyle photography,” which artistically captures special moments and milestones, including newborns, high school seniors, family reunions, maternity, engagements, birthdays and more.
“I’m not striving to become an ‘elite’ photographer. I want to provide excellent quality photography to people in all walks of life,” she said. “My package fees cover my time for each shoot and a set amount for editing. I don’t have a cap on how many photographs are included in each package; If I shoot 50 photos and they are worth editing, I will give them all to my clients.”
For those who are interested in participating in the Front Steps Project, reach out to Waldner on her Facebook business page, “Marin Waldner Photography.” To view her online portfolio for the project, visit marinwaldnerphotography.client-gallery.com/gallery/frontstepsproject.
