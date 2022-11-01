From cupcakes to pupcakes

Twinkie the corgi thanks Udstuen for the pupcakes. 

 Shannon Granholm | Press Publications

From Sugar Fairy to dog stylist.

Hugo resident Robin Udstuen started her home bakery business, Sugar Fairy, back in August 2018. Because one small business wasn’t enough to tackle, she decided to take on another venture, a dog grooming home business. 

