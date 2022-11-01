From cupcakes to pupcakes

From Sugar Fairy to dog stylist.
Hugo resident Robin Udstuen started her home bakery business, Sugar Fairy, back in August 2018. Because one small business wasn’t enough to tackle, she decided to take on another venture, a dog grooming home business.
“I’m a small-business fan,” Udstuen explained.
The Sugar Fairy side of the business has continued to grow over the years, so much so that Udstuen has searched for a storefront space but found it cost prohibitive due to the high rents.
So, she decided to stay put in her own home but found herself missing the grooming industry, after she decided to leave a local grooming shop. Udstuen’s exposure to dog grooming began at the young age of 8 when she began to show dogs, something she did for a number of years. Her mother was also a groomer, so she would often help out with the bathing portion of the appointments.
“I love it,” she said. “There is also an industry need,” adding that it has become increasingly difficult to find grooming salons that are not booked out for months.
Fancy Pawz Dog Salon operates out of Udstuen’s basement. She offers a variety of grooming services, including baths, nails, glands, feet trimming and de-shedding treatments.
“I am a caring and gentle person. Your dogs will be treated gently and with love. I will work with their needs,” Udstuen explained.
Perhaps a big perk of the Sugary Fairy business is that dogs will be sent home with a complimentary pupcake. Dog owners will have the option to purchase more pupcakes for later, or even the human variety.
Udstuen expects both businesses will grow organically through word-of-mouth and play off of each other. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and dogs,” she said.
Udstuen does not have a website for either business, but those who are interested in ordering a sweet treat or booking a grooming appointment can reach her by phone at 651-485-9774 or email at tcdistributing@msn.com.
