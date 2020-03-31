Nine-year-old Everett Nord, of Centerville, was feeling very sad that he wouldn't get to have a birthday party with friends and family for his 10th birthday. Little did he know that a big surprise was in store for him.
“We were just trying to figure out what we could manage to do to make his day special in light of the situation that we find ourselves in,” said Everett's mother, Jamie Nord.
Jamie and her husband, Alan, have been doing the best they can to keep some structure to Everett and his 7-year-old sister Adelyn's days. Each morning when the two children get up, they find Post-it notes filled with tasks they have to accomplish that day. Even though they must get them all done, they get to choose the order in which they do them.
On March 25, Everett's 10th birthday, he woke up to find 13 Post-its that spelled out the letters “H-A-P-P-Y B-I-R-T-H-D-A-Y.” On the back of each Post-it, Everett found written all the fun things he was going to get to do at home on his special day.
Everett began his day with a scavenger hunt. He had to look through the entire house to find various birthday decorations, including a tablecloth, balloons and a banner. He then used them to decorate a room in his house.
After taking a “birthday bath,” Everett made his own king birthday crown and enjoyed his favorite school lunch, Italian dunkers, at home.
He then heard some commotion outside. When he looked through the front window, he saw a parade of cars driving by in the street. Each car contained a classmate who was waving out the window. The cars were playing music and the kids were holding up signs — all to wish him a happy birthday.
“He was utterly surprised. I haven't seen that big of a smile from him since he was at school. It was so fun to see his face light up! His reaction was just priceless,” Jamie said. “My heart felt full of joy. To see that type of community effort to make someone's birthday special was just crazy and so much fun.”
It all started when Jamie reached out to some other moms who have children in Everett's class. The mothers recently set up an online talk using “Zoom” every day at 3 p.m. so their kids could stay in touch with each other. Jamie asked the mothers if they would be willing to sing happy birthday, and Centerville resident Hilary Handahl's mind started whirling. She quickly sprang into action to gather as many of Everett’s classmates as she could to participate in a parade.
“I thought these kids need something fun. I feel terrible that they don't get to be with their friends,” Handahl said. “I have three boys myself, and I work at a preschool. I just know those little things can mean so much to kids at this age.”
In a Press interview, Jamie said that while she watched the parade go by the window, for the first time she found herself thinking about how different a world her family was living in than they were even a month ago. “Everyone is doing the best they can to get used to what this new normal is and to figure out how this is going to work,” she said.
The fun didn't end there. That night, Everett got to enjoy a birthday meal of his choice: his dad's waffles and omelets. He then got to have a virtual birthday party with both sides of the family and then a dance party with his friends.
To top it all off, Everett and his sister set up tents indoors and had a camp-in sleepover.
Handahl encourages everyone to remember that right now is when we all need to do things for others.
“Being a friend looks different right now, and we have to adjust to these uncharted territories and do what we can to bring a little happiness to people,” she said.
“These little minds are trying to figure out what is going on, why they can't be with their friends or go to school. Doing these small things helps get them through what they are really not understanding. We are going to be okay. We can get through this together.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
