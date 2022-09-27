As the general election approaches, north metro residents can learn more about the names they will see on the ballot in a variety of ways. In addition to the Press Publications Voters Guide, which can be found online at presspubs.com, the League of Women’s Voters (LWV) is hosting and recording candidate forums for races all throughout the state.
“We sponsor forums like this to provide voters an opportunity to hear about candidates’ views of issues of interest in the upcoming election,” said Liz Nordling, one of LWV’s forum moderators.
For the Quad area, forums that might be of particular interest to readers include Senate District 36; House Districts 32 B and 36A; Anoka County Sheriff, Anoka County Attorney and Anoka County Commissioner District 3.
The Senate District 36 forum has already been recorded, but the others are scheduled to be recorded this week and will be posted online soon.
Members of the public submitted questions, and the League selected some of those to ask candidates. Among the topics are education, budget and finance, public safety, health care, elections, climate and equity.
Each candidate was provided an opportunity to give an opening statement, answer each question, respond to the other candidate’s answers and then provide a closing statement. Also included in some of the forums was a “rapid-fire” segment, where the moderator asked the candidates a series of questions relating to whether they support something or not —answers were restricted to “yes” or “no.”
Q. What should be the Legislature’s role, if any, in determining school curriculum and what is taught in classrooms throughout the state?
Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) said that up until the early to mid 2000s, the Legislature had a significant role in reviewing curriculum, but that’s not the case today. “Currently, the Legislature does not have a role in reviewing curriculum … I believe we should get back to Legislative review of the standards after the boards have approved them.”
Heather Gustafson (DFL-Vadnais Heights) said that as a social studies teacher, she is aware of the standards review process that happens every 10 years. “The state Legislature should support teachers and public-school education, and that means that they do play a role; they should be listening to our local community schools before making that choice.”
Q. In the next biennium, what do you believe should be Minnesota’s spending priorities?
Chamberlain said it’s all about “keeping it simple,” and listed off a variety of priorities, including law enforcement/public safety, education, seniors and disabled populations, roads/bridges/infrastructure.
Gustafson said she believes it is important that the state focus on funding public safety and education. “Our counselor-to-student ratio is ranked 46th in the nation (654 students to every one counselor) … that is going to have a negative impact on our students and schools,” she said. “That means that we are not going to be there with some of the proven preventive crime strategies that we could be implementing in schools and helping out our community and our young people.”
Q. What is your position on ensuring that all Minnesotans have access to affordable health care?
“Health care is expensive because of bad decisions by the opposition,” Chamberlain said. “We no longer have health care, we have disease care. I’ve talked to doctors and nurses; we need to get back to a more community-based sort of health care issues and not disease care. Disease care can be very profitable.” He added that the state needs to support clinics and advanced nurse/nurse practitioner training.
Gustafson said she is currently paying $569 a month and has a $10,000 deductible (not including prescription drugs) for health insurance for daughters and herself. “What we have right now is not sustainable, it’s not affordable, and it needs to be addressed,” she said.
To see the full forum, visit the LWV’s website.
