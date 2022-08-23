Nathaniel Chapman, property owner of 7785 Lake Drive, recently visited the Planning and Zoning Board during open mike to share his concerns about the pending rezone of the area from industrial to general business.
Chapman, along with his brother-in-law Austin Lunn, ran HammerHeart Brewing for nearly a decade before it closed. Since then, the property has been listed for sale.
“This rezone has been a contributing factor that has led to a miserable and costly experience for all parties involved. Almost every buyer has expressed concerns over the city’s unwillingness to work with them. Most recently one cited that the city is anti-business,” Chapman said. “City staff has said that they have provided a path forward for the businesses, but most of the businesses have been rejected on face value and only after pressure have some of them been given a path forward.”
Chapman said since October of last year, 19 businesses have inquired about possibly operating their business on the former brewpub site. Of those, 16 of those businesses fall within the current zoning district, and three of them within the future zoning district.
“If this rezone happens, it is unlikely I can find a business to move into my glorified pole barn within the next year. Even if I found a business, there are so many other factors at play, and I am footing the bill,” he said.
Community Development Director Michael Grochala said the city has been working with Chapman since the closing of the business to get a new user in there. Many of them have resulted in a timing issue; some of the interested businesses, he said, fall within the current zoning but cannot get approvals fast enough, and others fall into the future zoning and are waiting for the change.
The rezoning process that the city is currently going through can take up to six months, Grochala explained.
Planning and Zoning Board member Neil Evenson said, “I think we need to talk about how to transition from one zoning to another. It has the potential to put a business owner in a bit of a pickle … There are a few others on that street in the same boat that are not for sale yet. I think we need to do something a bit more for them.”
Grochala explained that users who are operating today, before the zoning change, would be permitted to continue operating in the same fashion; however, a new use would have to fit the new requirements.
Vice Chair Michael Root said 19 businesses being turned away was a lot. Grochala said he personally was not aware of any businesses that were outright told no, they couldn’t operate there, but he requested more time to dive into the list further, as he was not aware of all 19 of those businesses Chapman referenced.
Chair Paul Tralle requested answers at next month’s meeting.
“Something is definitely wrong here,” Tralle said. “We are citizens of this community and want to know why we don’t have any more business here. Look at Columbus, Blaine, Hugo; everyone is getting new business … We have 19 businesses that want to come to this city. What good is a vacant building for years and years?”
