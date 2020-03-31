As more and more people find themselves out of a job amid the COVID-19 pandemic, area food shelves are doing all they can to ensure that they can meet the increased demand. The Centennial Community Food Shelf and the White Bear Lake Emergency Food Shelf have both adapted their operations to minimize health risks to staff members, volunteers and clients.
Centennial Community Food Shelf
The Centennial Community Food Shelf first started seeing an impact from COVID-19 a little over two weeks ago when a lot of people began staying home.
To keep both volunteers and clients safe, the food shelf — along with many others across the state and country — has shifted to a drive-up format. Clients no longer
enter the food shelf and “shop” like they would at a grocery store. Instead, they call in their order when they arrive and wait inside their vehicle while the food box is packed by volunteers, who deliver it to the client’s car.
“That way, we can keep the (number of) volunteers inside the food shelf to a minimum and keep them safe with our 6-foot social distancing along with protecting the clients so that we are not contaminating them in any way,” said Bridget McPhillips, the food shelf’s executive director.
The food shelf is also switching up its volunteers to some degree. Since many of the nonprofit organization's volunteers happen to be at higher risk for COVID-19 due to their age, the food shelf is trying to add younger, healthy people to its list of volunteers.
The food shelf still offers the same distribution times, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. On a typical day, the food shelf serves around 25-35 families. Last week those numbers were closer to 45. The nonprofit is also seeing an increase in community members who have lost their jobs but still have bills to pay.
As the pandemic escalates, the food shelf is receiving fewer donations from grocery stores. Consequently, its orders to Second Harvest Heartland are larger. “I have increased our order by 50%, so our funds are being depleted a little bit faster,” McPhillips said.
So far, the food shelf is still able to provide a minimum of about 32 lbs. of food per person. “We are going to continue to do that as much as possible,” McPhillips said. “They leave with full cart and sometimes an additional cart, if it is a large family.”
Because schools are closed, the food shelf's Power Pack program, which provides a weekend bag of breakfast items, individual meals and snacks to school age children (grades K-12), is not operating. However, food shelf volunteers are attempting to fill that void by providing some of those same items to families who have school-aged children.
Currently, the food shelf is most in need of shampoo, soap and personal hygiene products such as deodorant, Kleenex, paper towels and, of course, toilet paper.
Monetary donations also go a long way and can be mailed to Centennial Community Food Shelf, P.O. Box 8, Circle Pines, MN 55014, or made online with a credit/debit card at centennialfoodshelf.org/donations.
White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf
The White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf first started planning for how it was going to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of March. By mid-March, the nonprofit had made the tough decision to suspend its most of its normal programming, suspend the use of volunteers, and transition to a drive-up model. In a normal week, the food shelf plans for about 250 people, Executive Director Perry Peterson said. During the week of March 16, that number shot up to 400.
“Our building is pretty small; it can get a little congested,” Peterson explained. “We no longer have volunteers. That's a big deal. Our volunteers are the lifeblood of this organization.” The organization's five staff members have had to step up and put in more hours than usual.
The food shelf has suspended its Bonus Saturday program, but still offers drive-up services from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is important to note that people can stop by at any time during that time frame; clients who show up early create a traffic jam in the small parking lot, Peterson said.
The best way to help the food shelf during this pandemic is to make a monetary donation, Peterson said. “For every $1 that is donated to the food shelf, we are able to buy $8 worth of food through the different systems that we have with the food bank,” he explained.
Monetary donations can be mailed to 1884 Whitaker Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 or made online at whitebearfoodshelf.org.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm
