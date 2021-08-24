Food shelf renovation will improve client experience

Before the snow flies, clients of the Centennial Community Food Shelf (CCFS) may find a more inviting environment when they visit.
For the last few months, city staff has been working with food shelf volunteers toward a renovation of its space in the lower level of City Hall. The food shelf pays $1 a year to lease the space from the city. Prior to moving into the space at City Hall in 2013, the food shelf was located at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Circle Pines.
The City Council has now given its blessing for the project, which will make a difference for not only clients but also the volunteers who spend time there.
“The CCFS has proudly grown from the vision of one single person delivering food to needy families at the holidays to an organization of volunteers that serves hundreds of families each year with the support of the community,” said Executive Director Bridget McPhillips.
The CCFS grew out of the need recognized by Ed Bloomstrand in the ’50s. Bloomstrand collected food and left baskets on the doorsteps of needy families for the holidays. As the need grew in the 1970s, local churches began keeping food in their closets and handing out food when needs arose. By the early 1980s, Joyce Lawrence led a small group of volunteers in the operation of a food pantry.
In 1987, local clergy realized the food pantry needed more organization and volunteers to keep up with the growing needs. Area churches collaborated to create a board and gather volunteers.
In 2012, CCFS incorporated as a nonprofit organization. CCFS continues to be completely run by volunteers.
Back in 2013, when a client visited the food shelf they were sent home with 13 pounds of food per person. Today, a client is sent home with an average of 47 pounds of food per person. When the food shelf opened its doors, it served an average of 160 families per month and distributed 67,000 pounds of food that year. In 2020, CCFS served an average of 243 families per month, and distributed 450,657 pounds of food last year.
The current floor plan of the food shelf space has not changed much since the police department moved to its own building 15 years ago. The food shelf has done its best to make use of the space it has, but the narrow hallways, divided rooms and many doorways more typical of an office space can make it a tricky place to navigate for clients and volunteers.
Bob Parent, CCFS board member, explained that the main reason for the renovation is so the food shelf can better serve its clients. “The current space being used is dated, and was designed to provide separation. The clients’ first impression is not a positive, warm shopping environment. They see a maze of rooms with industrial doors and dated flooring,” Parent said. He added that the tight hallways make it nearly impossible for social distancing and also pose challenges for volunteers when they stock the shelves.
The newly renovated space will feature new waiting and check-in areas, an open floor plan concept to replicate the real shopping experience, added space for additional coolers, a new sink to clean off food products, more space to move carts/stock shelves, updated ADA-compliant restrooms and an automatic door to assist clients when they exit the building with carts.
Council Member Jennifer Rauner said, “I really like the way that it is laid out. I can tell that you guys really put some time into this. It really resembles a conventional grocery store.”
Parent explained the project is estimated to only take four weeks, and the food shelf will still be able to serve clients throughout the entire renovation. McPhillips said they want to have everything “buttoned up” before winter.
“We don’t know exactly what the future looks like, but I think with the people involved and the partners we have developed, our board, the volunteers we have, we can make it a pretty incredible place,” Parent said.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
