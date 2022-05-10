Food shelf looks for ways to better serve the community

At a time when the Centennial Community Food Shelf (CCFS) should be seeing more families walk through its doors, members of the board are scratching their heads wondering why that’s not the case.
In an effort to try to get to the bottom of it and find out ways the food shelf can improve, the leadership team has launched a survey intended for both clients and non-clients.
Robert Parent, a CCFS board member, said he works a lot with the Foundation for Essential Needs (FFEN) and has been working very closely with the North St. Paul food shelf to help that organization relocate.
“We are looking at the numbers at food shelves and the numbers are really starting to increase because of the cost of everything and the way the economy is right now,” he explained. “When we look at our food shelf in Circle Pines, our numbers are decreasing and we can't understand why.”
Parent said the food shelf has already discovered a couple of items that may be working against them. A couple of weeks ago, Parent recalled, a couple of families that live nearby visited the CCFS They had been traveling quite far to go to another food shelf because they didn’t know about CCFS.
If a Quad area resident searches “food shelf near me” on Google, CCFS is nowhere to be found. Perhaps another issue is the fact that there are no signs along Lake Drive indicating that there is a food shelf located in City Hall.
“As a board, we just want to make sure that the community understands that we are here as resource. If there's people out there that maybe know we are there, but they're not satisfied with the service we provide … we need to start getting some of that feedback so we can get better as a group.”
Thus, the survey. The eight-question survey asks clients how often they use the food shelf; whether they have difficulty finding transportation to the food shelf; for which products (produce, meat, baking items, hygiene) they would like to have more choices; how satisfied they are with the food shelf’s hours; how the food shelf can improve a client’s experience, and more.
“We want to start getting feedback from the community on reasons why they don’t come (to the food shelf), or things that we can get better at or improve moving forward,” Parent said. “Ultimately, we're hoping to improve our service to the community.”
The online survey is meant not only for clients of the food shelf, but also community members. Paper copies of the survey have been distributed around the community in an effort to reach non-clients. Parent explained that the Centennial Lakes Police Department has surveys it can give to families who may need to utilize the food shelf, and surveys are also available at Festival Foods in Lexington and the Centennial Library in Circle Pines.
Last year around this time, the food shelf was serving about 32 families a night compared to this year’s 22 families per night. Although that is not a dramatic decrease, other food shelves have seen an increased need, Parent explained.
CCFS’ food rescue program has also seen impacts. Second Harvest and other partners donate items that are about to hit their expiration or sell-by dates. “In the past, rescue food was probably 30% of our incoming supply … Because of the inflated prices now, we are not seeing that anymore. We have really seen a reduction in the amount of food rescue coming to the food shelf,” he said.
The selection through Second Harvest has also gone down, so CCFS is partnering with Festival Foods to purchase products they haven’t been able to find elsewhere.
Some feedback the food shelf has already received is that some families are not able to utilize the food shelf because it is only open during weekdays and not on the weekends. Parent said CCFS is looking into how it could expand its hours.
The survey is available by scanning a QR code or visiting the food shelf’s website at www.centennialfoodshelf.org .
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.