Food shelf dream becomes a reality

For the first time since the pandemic hit, clients are now able to set foot inside the Centennial Community Food Shelf (CCFS) and enjoy a completely different kind of experience.
The board of the CCFS has had a longstanding dream to renovate its space to not only allow clients more choice, but also offer a similar experience to shopping at a grocery store.
“This is a dream some of our members have had for a long time,” explained CCFS board member Bob Parent. “This group has been saving for many years … All of a sudden, the opportunity came where we could get better.”
Throughout the majority of the pandemic, clients have not been able to go into the food shelf, but instead have waited in their cars while a small core group of volunteers brought a grocery cart full of items out to their trunk. Parent explained that a positive aspect of COVID-19 was that it gave the group time to evaluate what they were doing and how they could do it better.
“For a while, we were just trying to maintain. With COVID, we just wanted to keep the doors open, keep everybody safe, (and) do the best we could with what we had,” Parent recalled. “But it was time for this project to happen.”
The food shelf is located in the basement of Circle Pines City Hall. The food shelf pays $1 a year to lease the space from the city. Prior to moving into the space at City Hall in 2013, the food shelf was located at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Circle Pines.
Food shelf representatives approached the city back in August and got the City Council’s blessing for the project.
The floor plan of the food shelf space had not changed much since the police department vacated the space and moved into its own building 15 years ago. Food shelf representatives did their best to make use of the available space, but the narrow hallways, divided rooms and many doorways more typical of an office space made it a tricky place to navigate for clients and volunteers.
The newly renovated space features new waiting and check-in areas, an open floor plan concept to replicate the real shopping experience, added space for additional coolers, a new sink to clean off produce as well as a new refrigerator to store it, more space to move carts and stock shelves, an updated ADA-compliant restroom and an automatic door to assist clients when they exit the building with carts.
During a tour of the space, City Administrator Patrick Antonen said the CCFS “has got to be one of the nicest food shelves around.”
Mayor Dave Bartholomay added, “We all owe a big thanks to the Centennial Area Food Shelf board of directors and volunteers — they have really stepped up to improve the lives of so many within our communities.
“When I see the new space, I think of how welcoming it will be for those needing food — and how great it is to have community volunteers stepping up to serve their neighbors!” the mayor said. “In these polarized times, this is exactly what our communities need to see — people coming together to serve others.”
During construction, food shelf volunteers were able to continue serving clients. Last week, families were allowed into the building for the first time since the pandemic began to see the recently completed renovation. Although he said there is still some room for improvement, Parent noted that clients were “all smiles.”
One client told Parent, “A project always seems impossible until it is done.”
Well, the food shelf, and many of its partners along the way, have accomplished the “impossible.”
Community members are invited to check out the renovation at an open house Saturday, Dec. 4. (A time has not yet been set for the event.)
