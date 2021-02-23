Fire and police agencies from all over Anoka County braved the cold temperatures to welcome home one of their own following his four-month battle with COVID-19. Fire engines and police squads lined Hokah Drive in Lino Lakes in anticipation of retired Centennial Fire District Deputy Chief Glen Olson’s arrival.
When Olson turned onto his street Feb. 16, he was greeted by firefighters, EMTs, police officers, deputies, family members and neighbors holding welcome home signs.
“I didn’t expect it. Tears just started flowing,” Olson said. “It was overwhelming to see all of the familiar faces.”
Olson served on the Centennial Fire District (CFD) for 30 years before he retired in 2015. Following his retirement, he continued as an instructor at the Anoka County Fire Training Academy.
On Sunday, Nov. 8, Olson was wrapping up yardwork for the season when he started to feel ill. The next day, he found out he was COVID-19 positive. Over the next week, he felt progressively worse. On Nov. 15, his oxygen levels were dropping. Olson’s wife Leigh decided to call an ambulance.
Olson was transported to the University of Minnesota Hospital. After a few days in the intensive care unit (ICU), he was intubated and put on a ventilator. On Nov. 20, Leigh, who also tested positive for COVID-19, was taken to Unity Hospital. After a 20-day battle, she was able to return home to continue her recovery. Olson continued fighting in the hospital.
Olson developed pneumonia along with COVID, and his organs began to shut down. He was placed on a dialysis machine 24/7 to keep his kidneys functioning. He spent about half of his fourth-month battle on a ventilator and was sent to three different hospitals during that time. Along the way, he lost 35 pounds.
“(I had to keep going) for my family, my kids and grandkids. They must have been going crazy,” Olson said. “There was a couple of times when they had to tell the grandkids that papa may not be coming home.”
Once Olson regained consciousness and began breathing on his own, he had to relearn how to do everyday tasks like walking, bending over to pick something up, and going up and down stairs.
“My physical therapist was amazing, and the nurses were fantastic,” Olson said.
When he was finally given the long-awaited news that he would be going home, Olson said he was excited, but a little scared to leave those who had taken such good care of him.
“I was nervous, but I knew I had a great support group … and a fire department that would be more than happy to do anything I needed,” he said.
One of the first people to greet Olson when he was leaving Regency Hospital was interim CFD Co-Chief Jerry Streich, who served as Olson’s chief from 2008 to 2014. Over the years, Streich and Olson have developed a close friendship.
“Not only was I interested in helping the family and being the conduit for everybody else, but if something tragic were to happen, I was going to ensure he and his family were taken care of,” Streich said.
With the help of Co-Chief Kathy Peil, Streich put a call out those who have been touched by Olson over the years to welcome him home — not only to CFD, but to other public safety personnel in the county.
“I never thought they would do that for me,” Olson said. “It meant a lot.”
Olson has a long road ahead of him but every day, he said, it gets a little bit better. He still has some lasting effects to deal with. He has some nerve damage in one of his ankles that requires a brace, and he relies on a walker to walk. Although his oxygen is okay during the day, he needs assistance at night. He said his hands are also very shaky, and it will take some time before his body isn’t so fatigued.
Streich said, “This is an amazing story of recovery. There were so many times when the family called me and we would talk about the direction it could have gone. The family fought, fought and fought. Glen has a passion to live, he has a love for life, and he pulled through.”
Olson said, “I’m very grateful. It could have been a whole lot worse. People need to get smart about this. Some people have no symptoms, and some people don’t make it past a week.
“I was fortunate, but I’ve got a long ways to go,” he noted. “Wear masks, stay away from crowds, social distance … I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
