Fire division receives anonymous $100K donation

The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department Fire Division has received a $100,000 donation to its fire division from a resident who received public safety services last year and who wishes to remain anonymous.
The funds will be used to purchase a wildland fire suppression utility vehicle (UTV) with a trailer. The Polaris Ranger 1000 will be outfitted with 75-gallon water tank, 5-gallon foam tank, fire suppression pump and emergency equipment.
Director of Public Safety John Swenson said the UTV would improve the fire division’s ability to address wildland fires by increasing the volume of water available and adding the ability to use fire-suppressing foam. It would also increase the number of firefighters that can be deployed from two to four, and enhance firefighter safety in the field.
City staff has been informed by two vendors that UTV costs have been impacted by supply and demand issues, leading to fluctuating pricing based on when orders are placed. Swenson said if pricing comes in favorably and there are funds remaining from this donation, those funds will be utilized to purchase other fire equipment needs in a manner consistent with the donor’s wishes.
The city plans to sell Grass 11 (1993 GMC S-10), and proceeds will be deposited into the fleet capital replacement fund.
