CIRCLE PINES — Even though participation was lower on the city's 2019 survey, the city still received positive results.
Since 2012, Circle Pines has offered an online survey to residents asking questions about the city's appearance, safety, streets, snowplowing, sanitary sewer service, water service, permitting/licensing and recreation programs.
The survey was sent out in November and completed by the end of December. This year's 12-question survey had 209 responses, down from 297 in 2018. Overall, the city scored well and the feedback was relatively similar to the previous years.
“We had a participation rate of 20%, and we sent out 12 more emails this year,” City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained. “We try to do the best job we can, and I think the survey does reflect that.”
Here are some of the highlights for this year's survey:
81% rate the appearance of the city excellent or good
63% feel very safe along with 32% feeling somewhat safe
74% rate fire service as excellent or good
78% rate police service as excellent or good
76% feel streets were excellent or good
76% feel snowplowing is excellent or good
85% feel the city has excellent or good parks and recreation
90% feel the city has excellent or good quality of services
The City Council reviewed the survey results at its Jan. 14 meeting. Councilman Dean Goldberg said, “It is remarkable to me that in each of these categories the percentages are consistent from year to year. We actually do really well in all of these areas, and I am proud of that. It speaks to the staff, the people that head up each of the departments, the people who actually do the work. We work pretty well as a city.”
Councilman Matt Percy said, “I think it is really interesting when you look at the individual categories of police, fire, snowplowing or whatever it happens to be, the approval percentage is right around 76-78% pretty much across the board, but then when you ask those same people overall how do you feel about the services, all of a sudden it goes up to 90%. So, with individual items, people tend to have something that didn't go right in one area, but overall they are extremely satisfied. I think that is really telling, and a good sign for our city.”
Antonen noted that the city received some of the same comments that it has received in previous years, for example, “The city should clean up the trailer park,” which is not within city limits. “People get confused about exactly where our city limits start and stop,” he said.
Comments from the survey have been distributed to each of the department heads for review. Department heads will then try to address any issues that have been identified. Some of the comments may also be brought up at the council's 2020 goal-setting session later this spring.
Currently the city utilizes the Survey Monkey tool to administer the survey. Antonen said he would check with the city's new website vendor to see if there is another tool the city can utilize to improve the survey response rate.
