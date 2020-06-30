With COVID 19 still controlling much of public life, Centerville’s annual celebration Fete des Lacs has been canceled for 2020.
However, the Centerville Parks and Recreation Committee wants to recognize the winners of the Fete des Lacs 2020 logo design contest.
This is the second annual logo design contest sponsored by the city of Centerville. The annual logo is typically used to promote Fete des Lacs before and during the week-long festival. Even though the event is canceled for 2020, the winners will still receive a custom T-shirt with their winning design.
This year, two competitions were held, one at Centennial Middle School and the other at Centerville Elementary School. Nearly 100 students at the two schools participated in these contests.
The winners are:
Centerville Elementary: first place Brianna Ghiloni, grade 5; second place Logan Yang, grade 5. Maret Clark, grade 2 and Brooke Twohy, grade 4, received honorable mention.
Centennial Middle School: first place Hayden Johnson, grade 6; second place Frances Jung, grade 6. Lexie Herrick, grade 8 received honorable mention.
The first place winners (one at each school), which were selected by the Parks and Recreation Committee, will receive $125. Second place winners will receive $50. In previous years, students were recognized with an award presentation while in school. This year due to distance learning, students will be recognized by their school principal along with Mayor D. Love via a signed letter and online recognition.
Submitted by Patrick Branch, Parks and Recreation volunteer event organizer.
