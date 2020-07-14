LINO LAKES — The city of Lino Lakes may be looking at a $20 million bill within the next couple of years.
Greg Johnson, of WSB, presented a water treatment plant feasibility study at the July 6 City Council work session. The council authorized the study in March to evaluate future water treatment options after the city was randomly selected to be tested in October 2019 and was notified about its elevated manganese levels the following month.
The test results from MDH concluded that Well No. 3 contains 367 micrograms of manganese per liter of water (µg/L), and Well No. 4 contains 82.7 µg/L. A safe level of manganese for an infant is 100µg/L. That level goes up to 300µg/L for children older than 1 and for adults. The city then requested that its other wells be tested. Tests determined that all but one of the city’s wells tested over the 100µg/L recommended for infants, while three of them exceeded 300µg/L.
Both short-term and long-term solutions have been discussed. Short-term solutions that have already been implemented include using the wells that have the lowest manganese levels and asking residents to comply with an extended irrigation ban from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. versus 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A long-term solution could be a water treatment plant. The feasibility study evaluated alternative water supply options to address short- to mid-term needs, analyzed source water, evaluated water treatment options, reviewed a potential plant site, prepared preliminary drawings for a centralized water treatment plant, evaluated future system needs and phases, looked at water treatment plant impacts and determined estimated costs.
Johnson explained that the study looked at three water supply options. The first two, drilling new wells and purchasing water from another community, were not “feasible options.” Ultimately, the study recommended a conventional gravity filtration system modified to provide for biological filtration with an initial treatment capacity of approximately 6,000 gpm (gallons per minute). For the past two decades in Minnesota, the vast majority of water treatment plants over 2,000 gpm have been constructed with gravity filters.
Johnson said the plant would be constructed with sufficient capacity to meet the city's water demands through at least 2040 and would be designed to allow for future expansion if needed.
A potential site that was investigated in the study is located on the southwest corner of Birch Street and 12th Avenue South. The site is located just east of Well No. 3 and is also within a mile of Wells No. 1, 3, 5 and 6. The 35-acre parcel is privately owned; the city would need to acquire a minimum of 4 acres to construct the plant. The estimated cost, when all is said and done, Johnson said, would be around $20 million. If the council plans to move forward with the plant, it could be in service as soon as 2023.
The plant is estimated to have an annual operational cost of around $166,000. Funding for the project would be through a combination of trunk water funds and user rates. City Administrator Sarah Cotton explained that the city will likely need to perform a utility rate study, as the last rate study was done in 2012.
The next step the city would want to pursue, Johnson said, would be a water treatment pilot study. The study would verify the effectiveness of the full-scale treatment process for treating water to reduce manganese and iron. The study would likely cost around $25,000.
Mayor Rob Rafferty was concerned about authorizing the pilot study at this time. “By moving forward with a pilot study, what do we gain from that if we don't do this particular stuff for four to five years?” he asked. “I don't see the value of doing a study if we don't understand all the other pieces. I think the information that we got is extremely valuable ... I am trying to make sure we do things right. I think understanding some of those numbers before we get into how we get there is probably just as important as how we get there.”
Johnson explained that a pilot study is important because that will determine things like the chemical dosage needed for treatment and how big the filters need to be. Public Services Director Rick DeGardner explained that the 2023 timeline for operation was simply “the quickest way to get to the end result,” but by no means the schedule the city has to follow.
“Until a decision is made one way or the other, staff will continue to work on ways to keep manganese levels as low as possible,” DeGardner said. He added that city staff is not recommending any additional watering restrictions at this time.
Ultimately, the council did not want to engage in the pilot study without first understanding how the facility would be funded and its impact on utility rates. Cotton said city staff will begin the process of requests for proposals for a utility rate study.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
