‘Explosion of joy’ yields ballooning DWI numbers

The Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) has already responded to twice the number of DWI’s it responded to in 2020 — and 2021 is only half over.
The topic was brought up at the last Lexington City Council meeting when Council Member John Hughes pointed out that there were 10 DWI’s in Lexington in May.
Lexington City Administrator Bill Petracek said it likely has to do with the fact that the COVID-19 restrictions have eased and people are going back out to the bars again.
City Attorney Kurt Glaser said that although the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) does have some younger officers who are “kind of aggressive” when it comes to DWI enforcement, he thinks there is a correlation between the incidents and the loosening of pandemic restrictions.
“I think part of it is this explosion of joy ... people are just out in ways they haven’t been before,” Glaser said. “Our officers are not just sitting by a bar and waiting for someone to cross a line, they are doing regular enforcement. These people are a danger to traffic safety, and they get pulled over.”
CLPD has responded 40 DWI’s in Centerville, Circle Pines and Lexington thus far in 2020, compared to a total of 20 in 2020 and 22 in 2019. So far this year, 29 of the DWIs have been in Lexington, seven in Circle Pines and four in Centerville.
In 2020, there were seven DWIs in Centerville and seven in Circle Pines and six in Lexington. In 2019, there were 11 DWIs in Lexington, six in Circle Pines and five in Centerville.
Throughout 2019 and 2020, there were one to three DWIs per month on average. This year, however, the DWI numbers are fluctuating a bit more from month to month. There were no DWI’s in January, five in February, four in April, 16 in May and four so far in June.
CLPD Chief James Mork pointed out that there are a lot of things that need to be taken into consideration when looking at these statistics.
“Last year was a hard year to compare anything to, with so many of the bars and restaurants shut down and people on essentially on house arrest quarantining,” he said.
Mork said it is also important to note that DWI arrests can also depend on how much overtime money is available to the department from the county/state for DWI enforcement, and how many officers are willing to work overtime.
Pursuing a DWI is also very time consuming. In addition to the hours of paperwork and report writing, court time is also usually involved. “There are a lot of officers who have been officers for many years, and they will go ahead and make the arrest when it is necessary, but they might not go out and hunt for a violation,” he said.
One of the reasons the DWI numbers may be elevated so far this year, is because the department has a couple newer officers who recently went through the state’s DWI enforcement training. “They have that desire to go out and actually do the enforcement,” he said. “They are very motivated; they have signed up for the overtime and they are getting after it.”
In fact, CLPD Officer Logan Larson was recently recognized for making three DWI arrests in one shift on March 17, 2021.
Although Mork couldn’t point out any “problem spots” in the Quad area that see the most DWI’s, busy thoroughfares — such as Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue — often see quite a few.
At the Lexington council meeting, Glaser explained that several years ago there was a concern that the department was being too “hawkish,” but he doesn’t think that is the case here. “I will keep my eye on it,” Glaser said.
Council Member Kim DeVries wanted to know whether the DWI’s were coming from local bars or bars outside of the city. Glaser said he wasn’t sure, but he noted that they do typically tend to be close to bars.
DeVries recalled that several years ago, the city had a problem with one of the local bars overpouring for customers. “We don’t want to fall into that same problem again,” he said.
Mayor Mike Murphy reminded residents to not drink and drive.
Mork added, “Don’t drink and drive. This should not come as a surprise. If there are 100 drunk drivers driving in the streets every month in our cities, I’d like to see us get all 100 of them,” he said.
“All you need to do is spend one evening going to an event that is sponsored by MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) where some family members get up and talk about the unbelievable, emotional turmoil and loss there is when a family member is killed by a drunk driver, and everybody will look at the topic differently.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
