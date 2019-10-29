Members of the Lino Lakes Explorers competed at the Duluth Law Enforcement Exploring Conference Oct. 18-19 at Fond Du Lac Community College. Lino Explorers competed against other law enforcement explorer teams throughout the state in the categories of: hostage negotiation, traffic stops, crime scene search, arrest and search, domestic crisis, street decisions, traffic crashes and first aid. The Lino Explorers team took home first place in the first aid category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.