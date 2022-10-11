Experience aviation history in WWII bomber

A unique opportunity is coming to the Anoka County-Blaine airport Oct. 14-16. A World War II-era B-25 Mitchell bomber is visiting the area as part of a fundraising tour sponsored by the Experimental Aviation Association (EAA), headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Proceeds from ticket sales to ride or tour the vintage aircraft not only to support EAA’s mission to grow participation in aviation, but also to support local EAA chapters.
Chapters based at Benson Airport in White Bear Township and the Forest Lake Airport will be providing volunteers to help host the B-25, which requires a minimum 5,000-foot runway for flight operations and up to 2 acres of ramp space for ground operations.
The powerful twin-engine, twin-tailed bomber was used by all three major branches of the United States military and served in all theaters of WWII. It is the only military aircraft to be named after an individual, air power advocate and U.S. Army General Billy Mitchell.
EAA provided a bit of history on the B-25, which became combat-ready in 1942, just in time for a daring plan after the devastating Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. That plan involved loading 16 of the land-based bombers onto the deck of the USS Hornet aircraft carrier for a bombing mission over Tokyo. There was a Minnesota connection in that plan. The bombers slated for the mission underwent modifications in secret in a maintenance hangar at Wold-Chamberlain Field (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport) in preparation for the attack. The April 1942 mission was led by famous aviator James H. Doolittle. His select crew were known as the Doolittle Raiders. The successful mission was considered a major morale booster for the United States and one that earned the then-Lt. Col. Doolittle the Medal of Honor.
The B-25 bomber was also selected to escort Japanese forces that flew into Tokyo Bay to sign the surrender of the war aboard the USS Missouri. Post-WWII, the Mitchell served in roles in the peacetime Air Force as personal transports and training aircraft. The last B-25 was retired from military service in 1960.
Tour Chair Don Shipp, president of Forest Lake EAA Chapter 1638, said the visit is a rare opportunity to see the warbird in real time.
“The Mitchell B-25 is important to our country’s history,” Shipp pointed out. “Helping people get up close to one honors that history. The B-25 is one of the most iconic images of the second World War.”
Benson Airport EAA Chapter 745 President Mike Hage iterated Shipp, noting, “This is a very unique opportunity for our local EAA to share a national treasure, an authentic WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber, with the local community.”
Passenger flights take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14-16; ground tours are also available from 2 to 5 p.m. Ground tour tickets are $10 for individual, $20 for family and free for active military/veterans and children under 8 with paying adult.
Flights last about one hour and include briefing, debriefing and 24 minutes of actual flight time.
EAA notes that the schedule for flights and ground tours can change due to weather or mechanical issues. Refunds will be issued for weather or maintenance cancellations that cannot be rescheduled to another day onsite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.