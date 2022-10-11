Experience aviation history in WWII bomber

The Berlin Express was used as an executive transport for Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton post-World War II. It was also among the B-25s used in production of director Mike Nichols’ movie, “Catch-22”. EAA purchased the plane in 1971 and now uses it to honor WWII veterans and to inspire a new generation of aviation enthusiasts. 

 Contributed

A unique opportunity is coming to the Anoka County-Blaine airport Oct. 14-16. A World War II-era B-25 Mitchell bomber is visiting the area as part of a fundraising tour sponsored by the Experimental Aviation Association (EAA), headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Proceeds from ticket sales to ride or tour the vintage aircraft not only to support EAA’s mission to grow participation in aviation, but also to support local EAA chapters. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.