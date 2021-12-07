Exchange program offers students opportunity to grow

Portugal, Germany, Spain and Montenegro are the countries represented by this year’s exchange students at Centennial High School (CHS).
One thing the students have in common is that they were inspired to study in the U.S. either by the movies or their friends.
It’s long been a tradition to have exchange students at Centennial High School through programs like American Field Service (AFS), International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES), Education First (EF) and Greenheart Exchange.
“Travel and exposure to other people is very important for enrichment and to grow,” said CHS World Culture Club Coordinator Julie Cross. “People have more awareness of the world and an awareness of how other people live and think.”
All of the students arrived to the U.S. in August and will head back to their home countries after the school year is over.
Mafalda Dias
Senior Mafalda Dias is from Lisbon, Portugal. Before this experience, Dias has traveled to the U.S. three times, specifically Florida, with her family. She said she wanted to study in the U.S. because she has often seen American high schools portrayed in the movies, and was intrigued by the offerings of sports and clubs.
“I wanted to experience something new,” she said. “I had the opportunity, so I decided to take it.”
One of the main differences she has noticed between Portugal and Minnesota is schools. Back in Portugal, students stay in the same classroom with the same group of students while the teachers move from room to room. She said here in the U.S., students have a lot more choices about what classes they take compared to back home.
She mentioned that Portugal schools also don’t offer sports, clubs and other extracurricular activities. While here, she is a part of the set crew for theater and has also joined the robotics club.
So far, the highlight of her study abroad experience has been her host family. “They have been great and very supportive,” she said.
Dias is really looking forward to experiencing American holidays. She especially enjoyed Halloween, and now has celebrated her first Thanksgiving.
Alvaro Galopa Llopiz
Junior Alvaro Galopa Llopiz is from Barcelona, Spain. He has previously visited Massachusetts, New York and Vermont, but this is his first trip to Minnesota.
When asked about why he wanted to study in the U.S., he said, “A lot of my friends have had this experience and they enjoyed it, so I wanted to experience the same.”
One of the differences he has noticed between here and Spain is the fact that teenagers can drive. “It’s so weird,” he said. In Spain, you cannot drive until the age of 18.
He really enjoyed his time on the CHS soccer team as a midfielder. He is looking forward to attending a hockey game for the first time this winter, and maybe even trying skating himself.
Milena Radulovic
Senior Milena Radulovic is from Montenegro, which is located in the west-central Balkans at the southern end of the Dinaric Alps. It is bounded by the Adriatic Sea and Croatia (southwest), Bosnia and Herzegovina (northwest), Serbia (northeast), Kosovo (east) and Albania (southeast).
Before this trip to the U.S., Radulovic visited Miami with her family.
She was inspired to study in the U.S. “for the experience. I wanted to find some new friends, learn more about other countries and how they live.”
Radulovic said school is very different here than it is in her home country. Another difference is the “Minnesota nice” phenomenon.
“People here are so polite and supportive,” she said. “The way people grew up here, with all the love and support from everyone, it’s not the same.”
Cross was especially happy to hear that the exchange students were receiving a warm welcome. “I worry that Americans aren’t always so nice,” she said.
So far, Radulovic has really enjoyed traveling with her host family. They soon will be headed to Santa Barbara and Disneyland. She is also looking forward to joining some clubs while she is here.
Frieda Rosenbaum
Junior Frieda Rosenbaum is from west Aachen, Germany. This is her first time traveling to the U.S.
A video she saw of an exchange student back in 2018, along with several movies that depicted the American high school experience, made her curious to see the reality of this country.
“I wanted to see how it actually is,” she said. The exchange students agreed that although there were some accuracies to the movies, some things were not portrayed realistically.
She is really enjoying her time on the dance team and isi looking forward to her first competition soon.
One difference she has noticed between the U.S. and Germany is church. Attending Eagle Brook Church with her host family is quite a different experience than attending church back home. “It is more like a concert here. It’s boring back home,” she said.
She is looking forward to traveling more with her host family throughout her stay. “It’s not like we are strangers, it’s like we are family,” she said.
“Learning about people across the world, how similar we are and our differences, really broadens us as people,” Cross explained.
