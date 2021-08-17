The Blue Heron Days parade will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at the corner of Lake Drive and Market Place Drive in Lino Lakes. For the first time in 17 years, however, it will be without Steve Falkers and his horse and carriage, who annually led the Anoka County 4-H through the parade route.
Falkers, a Lino Lakes native, passed away June 29 at the age of 63 after battling Stage 5 metastatic prostate cancer. He and his wife, JoAnn Falkers, started the Dandy Linos 4-H club 25 years ago and have impacted the lives of many local youth with their mentorship and generosity.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization. It engages youth in reaching their fullest potential by helping them hone in on specific skills within their interests and become better leaders.
The Falkers live on a hobby farm in Lino Lakes with their many horses. For years, they mentored local kids and guided them in the art of horseback riding through the 4-H program. 4-H is for youth who are anywhere from kindergarten age to one year out of high school. Through their passion for horses and love of children, Steve and JoAnn provided guidance for many families within the community.
“He and JoAnn are probably the most generous people I have ever met,” said 4-H alumna Lisa Olsen, who grew up in the Lino Lakes area. “They just treated you like their kids. He (Steve) would treat you like one of his own no matter where you went.”
JoAnn brought horses into Steve’s life after meeting him at the Polk County Fair in 1978. The two married in 1980. JoAnn grew up with horses as a kid, and was a member of 4-H. After the birth of their daughters, Stephanie and Brittany, JoAnn and Steve decided to raise them within the 4-H community as well; they both became leaders of the Dandy Linos. After their daughters had grown up and passed through the program, the joy that 4-H brought to their lives prompted them to continue their leadership roles in the organization.
“For me, watching the kids you have helped get started, and being able to take that information and share it, is a really cool thing,” JoAnn said. “It’s very fun to watch these kids grow.”
For both Olsen and her sister, Michelle Kilgore, the Falkers’ helped foster a lifelong interest in horses. Olsen lives with her husband, Jake Olsen, in Rice, Minnesota, with their few horses and continues to volunteer within the 4-H community. Kilgore lives west of Buffalo with her husband, David Kilgore, on a hobby farm where they have horses, chickens and sheep.
Steve had a passion for horses and the outdoors, and sharing this passion created meaningful relationships and allowed young people like Kilgore and Olsen to pursue their love of horses at an early age.
“If someone was struggling, he was the first one to ride next to you and make sure you were doing okay,” said Olsen. “If you wanted to learn, he was right there to teach you.”
Kilgore and Olsen were connected with the Dandy Linos 4-H club when they were in middle school through their friends who were also in the club. Throughout the years, the sisters rode horses both at the Falkers’ house and at their riding arena. Kilgore recalls a time in eighth grade when she visited the arena. She was sitting on a barrel watching her sister ride her horse, and Steve wanted her to join in on the fun.
“He offered me a horse to start riding because he didn’t want to see a cowgirl going without a horse,” said Kilgore. “That started it all.”
Offering so much to the 4-H community over the years, the Falkers have felt lucky to have the support of the 4-H family throughout their recent troubled times.
“The 4-H family is really pretty amazing, especially during the course of Steve’s cancer,” JoAnn said. “When you give, it comes back to you. It just makes us so proud.”
Steve Falkers’ impact on the Lino Lakes and 4-H community will be felt for generations to come. “You don’t graduate from being part of their people,” said Olsen. “Everyone needs a Steve; he is just the best.”
