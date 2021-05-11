The Centennial School District has made equity and opportunity for all a priority since it developed goals and established its strategic plan in 2016.
Following a student-led walkout in March, and another student-led statewide walk-out last week, it is clear that the topic of equity is on students’ minds across the district, state and nation.
Cha Yang, a member of the Centennial CARES (Community Advocates for Racial Equity in our Schools) leadership team, addressed the school board last week as a CARES representative and also as a mother of three Hmong students in the district.
Centennial CARES was formed last June to promote equity and anti-racist efforts in the district to foster a learning environment where all students are welcome, safe and respected; encounter a diverse curriculum and staff; and have access to the resources they need to thrive. The group is not affiliated with the district.
On the eve of the Derek Chauvin verdict, Yang listed off several Black men who have been recently harmed or killed by white people. “… All black men who have been harmed or died by white supremacy have been heavy in the minds of many of us, but especially our black students and families. It's hard for our students to put it at the door and focus on academics when their safety is in constant question, which as we know, comes second in Maslow's hierarchy of needs,” she said.
“The efforts to bring equity alliance to connect with our students and auditing programs set forth by the district is a step in ensuring that their safety is being met, but we do wonder how are schools, teachers and staff continuously holding healing spaces for students of color and students who are traumatized during these community issues.”
Yang asked the school board several questions, including:
“What sustainable and proactive approaches are we taking to protect our most vulnerable?”
“How is the district prioritizing the need to equip schools to manage the emotional trauma our students are coming to school with?”
“What continual efforts have been made to explore your white identity and the privileges that comes along with it that have created racial blind spots?”
“Diversity equity and inclusion work requires hard work that forces us to sit in discomfort and stretches our mind to be open. We cannot be doing things the way we have been doing them.
It hasn't worked for all students. They are telling us it is not working … When students don't feel safe, they don't feel a sense of belonging. Without feeling like they belong, they cannot reach their full potential like we always say we want them to achieve,” she explained. “Schools can be transformative spaces for youth, but our adults and leaders have to model inclusion and reflection authentically. We are hopeful Centennial will carry out its equity action plan and supportive ways, making sure our youth see and feel the changes both at school and within their community.”
Superintendent Brian Dietz explained that the district has formed a parent equity committee to solicit input and feedback regarding inequities and efforts to addressed identified inequities. The group will meet regularly to discuss data, share stories and monitor equity progress in the district. The group last met a few weeks ago and will meet again in May.
A couple of initiatives the district currently has underway include a K-12 curriculum that allows all students to see positive representations of themselves and others in what they see, read and hear.
Beginning in May, principals from each building will present a three- to five-minute vignette for students to think about each week. The vignettes will revolve around topics such as belonging, kindness, respect and dignity. Teachers will then have further conversations about the message with their students.
The Centennial School Board planned to discuss equity initiatives that are currently underway in the district at a work study session Monday, May 10 (after press deadline).
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
