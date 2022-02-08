Epic Kart Racing launches first official season

“If it can’t work in Minnesota, it’s probably shot,” said James McMahon, co-owner of Epic Kart Racing, about his go-karts-on-ice dream.
Luckily for him, his business has been wildly popular. But at some times its popularity has made it hard to keep up with demand.
According to McMahon, Epic Kart Racing is the only ice karting experience in Minnesota, and ice karting in other parts of the country are few and far between. McMahon recalls only one other opportunity in Colorado, so when a couple flew up from Texas last year during the last week of the season, McMahon knew he had found his niche.
McMahon’s interest in racing began on land. While living in Ireland as a kid, McMahon watched Formula 1 and became entranced with racing. From age 17 to 24, McMahon was involved in running go-kart tracks. Later, he became involved in side projects with KartPulse, a community of fellow go-karting enthusiasts.
McMahon met his wife and co-owner, Bridget, who is from White Bear Lake, while she was studying abroad in Ireland. The two married and settled in Minnesota. That was when McMahon learned about Minnesotans’ affinity for ice.
“I saw all these villages moving out onto the ice in the winter, and that’s a really novel experience. Racing on ice seemed like a no-brainer.”
McMahon knew of several tourist towns in Europe that had ice kart racing but hadn’t seen anything similar in the United States.
“This is kind of what Minnesota is about, doing fun stuff that makes our faces cold,” he said.
McMahon recalled his days working at a go-karting track, where one day he decided to try out the track when it had frosted over and thought, “This is insane, why don’t we do this?”
In 2019, Epic Kart Racing launched, but high demand and the growing pains of a fledgling business put Epic Kart Racing’s first official season on hold until this year.
The track, which McMahon referred to as “the beast,” takes several months to build. Depositing layers of snow, watering with a garden hose and, finally, creating an ice rink-grade top layer required some patience. McMahon finally selected the Washington County Fairgrounds for the business’s winter location. Go-karting will be up and running in early February.
“We want to make our customers’ expectations meet reality,” McMahon said about the time he spent preparing the track.
Open Thursday through Sunday, Epic Kart Racing is recommended for anyone age 12 and older. The track will remain open until the end of February, weather permitting.
Since the onset of the pandemic, McMahon has noticed that people want to get out and have fun and do something unique outdoors. Seeing people get outside and try ice karting is McMahon’s main motivation for the business.
In the last couple years, Epic Kart Racing has had a promising number of folks wanting a chance to get out on the ice and McMahon has high hopes for this season, too. So far, it’s looking like this new take on go-karting may go down as another winter classic.
For more information, visit www.epickartracing.com.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com
